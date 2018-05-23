Strong showing by Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) at Hyack

Club sent 25 swimmers to competed with over 400 swimmers from 18 B.C. teams.

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) athlete Madison Belgica dominated her events at the the Hyack Festival Youth Cup in New Westminster on May 18-20.

She was one of 25 LOSC swimmers who competed with over 400 swimmers in attendance from 18 teams from British Columbia.

The Olympians came away with a total of 24 medals and broke five club records.

Belgica placed first in all eight final events at the weekend meet. She placed first in the Women’s 11 and Under 200m Butterfly with a best time of 2:49.25, the Women’s 11 and Under 100m Freestyle with a best time of 1:07.15, the Women’s 11 and Under 400m Individual Medley with a best time of 5:46.54, the Women’s 11 and Under 100m Butterfly with a best time of 1:13.63, the Women’s 11 and Under 200m Backstroke with a best time of 2:42.92, the Women’s 11 and Under 800m Freestyle with a best time of 10:58.28, the Women’s 11 and Under 400m Freestyle with a best time of 5:10.32 and the Women’s 11 and Under 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:42.71.

READ MORE: Belgica captures six gold at UBC to lead Langley swimmers

READ MORE: Langley youth captures trio of medals

Hugh McNeill placed in four events this weekend. He placed second in the Men’s 14-15 100m Butterfly with a best time of 1:03.28, the Men’s 14-15 200m Freestyle with a time of 2:08.56 and the Men’s 14-15 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:18.65. He placed third in the Men’s 14-15 200m Butterfly with a time of 2:20.52 and also broke the club record in the Men’s 14-15 50m Backstroke with a time of 29.57.

Katelyn Schroeder was third in the Women’s 12-13 100m Backstroke with a time of 1:10.97. She broke the club record in the 50m Backstroke with a time of 33:54 and also broke the club record in the 200m Backstroke with a time of 2:34.33

Gracie Maryschak placed second in the Women’s 12-13 200m Breaststroke stroke with a time of 2:57.21.

Adam Schmidt placed second in the Men’s 1500m freestyle with a time of 17:47.73.

Sienna Harder placed third in the Women’s 11 and under 100m Breaststroke with a best time of 1:31.00.

Sophia Adrain placed third in the Women’s 14-15 200m Butterfly with a best time of 2:36.76.

Pearl Schramm placed third in the Women’s 16-18 800m Freestyle with a best time of 10:23.89.

Luke Stewart-Beinder placed third in the Men’s 400m Freestyle with a best time of 4:37.67.

Dylan Thomas placed third in the Women’s 1500m Freestyle with a best time of 18:03.43.

Hugh McNeill, Dylan Thomas, Luke Stewart-Beinder and Brayden Herbert broke the club records in the Men’s 14 & Under 200m Freestyle with a time of 1:51.04.

Registration for the Langley Olympians Swim Club is ongoing.

Call 604-532-5257 or visit their website at www.langleyolympians.com for more details.

