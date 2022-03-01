Strong showing by Langley teams at Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational

Brookswood and Walnut Grove were headed for top-10 finishes at the 2022 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Brookswood Bobcats and Walnut Grove Gators both started the 2022 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational at Langley Events Centre with a win, and had clinched top-10 finishes by the time the event was drawing to a close.

Brookswood, one of the tournament co-hosts and the No. 20 seed, qualified for the quarter-finals, downing Duchess Park 62-43 in their first game Saturday, Feb. 26, then rallying late in the game to edge out Lord Byng 50-48 behind a 27-point effort from Logan Stewart.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Brookswood Bobcats make final eight at 2022 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational

On the same day, Walnut Grove defeated Lord Tweedsmuir 70-36, but in their second outing couldn’t get past Fleetwood Park, who won a nrrow 52-51 victory after a Gators rally came up short, missing a shot at the buzzer.

Rohan Dhanoa and Izaec Oppal led the Dragons with 14 points apiece while Walnut Grove’s Joshua Owen-Merriott led all scorers with 18.

On Sunday, the Gators defeated Kelowna 76-66 then downed Tamanawis 56-49 on Monday, putting them in contention for a top ninth or 10th-place finish, depending on how they did Tuesday against Claremont.

Brookswood was bumped out by Oak Bay on Sunday, who downed the Bobcats 58-49.

The Bobcats pulled to within three points of the Bays at the start of the third quarter, but it would be their only basket of the quarter as Oak Bay reeled off the next 18 points to build a double-digit lead.

LJ Carmichael and Logan Stewart were the top point-getters for the Bobcats.

On Monday, Brookswood lost a 62-59 game against St. Michaels University School, and was was set to take seventh or eighth place, depending on the outcome of a Tuesday afternoon game against West Vancouver

READ ALSO: New Langley basketball facility remembers top Pitt Meadows coach Rich Goulet

The Vancouver College Fighting Irish and the Burnaby South Rebels were the last two teams standing of the 32, set to play in the championship final on Tuesday after winning their respective semi-final games on Monday night.