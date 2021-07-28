The Summer Slam event debuts at Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre later this summer.

Summer Slam event coming to Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

Outdoor three-on-three basketball tournament debuting later this summer

A brand new basketball event is set to take over the Sevenoaks Shopping Centre parking lot later this summer.

The Summer Slam three-on-three tournament runs from Aug. 27 to 29 and also features a three-point and slam dunk competition.

A maximum of four players can be registered for one team, and each team is guaranteed a minimum of four games. Games are 20 minutes or 20 points, whichever comes first.

There are youth, adult and open divisions with cash prizes for open division winners. There is a cost of $160 per team to register.

The tournament is being organized by Open Court, who have been hosting basketball and volleyball practices and camps at Abbotsford’s Tradex throughout the pandemic.

For more information on how to register for Summer Slam, visit open-court.ca.

