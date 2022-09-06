Summer Slam three-on-three basketball tournament wraps at Langley Events Centre

Summer Slam 3x3 wrapped up an intense day of competition on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre)

Five champions were crowned as Summer Slam 3×3 wrapped up an intense day of competition on Saturday, Sept 3, at Langley Events Centre.

Thirty-four youth basketball teams competing in five divisions (U13boys, U15 boys, U15 girls, U18 boys and U18 girls) hit the court for 3-on-3 basketball action in the single-day competition presented by Basketball BC and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

“We would like to thank all the teams who participated. This competition provides athletes with a great opportunity to experience 3×3 basketball in a festive atmosphere,” said Phil Mvondo, Interim Manager, Youth Programs and Special Events at Basketball BC.

“The games were played at a very fast pace and were certainly entertaining and the sport keeps growing in popularity and we are committed to supporting its growth across the province. Thanks again to all the teams and the amazing staff that put this event together and we look forward to another great tournament next year.”

This year’s event featured teams from as far away as Kelowna and Comox Valley competing.

JIBY won the U13 Boys division and the team was made up of Coquitlam’s Jay Jung and Isaac Ng and Port Moody’s Bowen Jia and Yimin Yang.

The U15 Girls title went to Slamma Jamma, which featured Surrey’s Chloe Mangalindan, Isla Iannuzzi and Kaitlin Vergara and Coquitlam’s Solene Jackson.

The all-Burnaby team of the Argonauts were the U15 Boys champions and the team was made of Isaac Pham, Austin Salmon, Jemuel Castro and Jackson Hu,

The U18 Girls champion was The Goat Pack, consisting of Kiera Pemberton (Langley), Lucy Xu (West Vancovuer), Eva Ruse (North Vancouver) and Avery Sussex (Coquitlam).

And the U18 Boys winners were Get Buckets. Langley’s Carter van der Waarde and Willem Van Heizen and Abbotsford’s Tyler Olson.

