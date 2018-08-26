The Langley Rams had victory in their grasp but couldn’t hang on Saturday night against the Sun. Supplied

Sun didn’t shine for Langley Rams

Ten turnovers on the way to 21-13 loss

The Langley Rams had victory in their grasp but couldn’t hang on as they committed 10 turnovers in a 21-13 loss to the Okanagan Sun at McLeod Athletic Park Stadium on Saturday (Aug. 26).

Duncan Little completed 22 of his 38 pass attempts for 284 yards and a touchdown, his favorite target on the day was Max Joseph with 8 catches for 91 yards, Jevon Cottoy had 6 catches for 97 yards and was on the receiving end of Little’s 14 yard touchdown pass.

Little was responsible for half of the Rams turnovers with five interceptions thrown, he was also sacked six times and had five passes knocked down by Sun defenders.

The other Rams turnovers came off three fumbles and a pair of turn overs on downs.

The Rams limp into the bye week with a 1-3 record and travel to Kelowna on Sept. 8 for the second half of their home and home series with the Sun.

Just Posted

