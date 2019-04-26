Left to right: Brenden Dillon, Danton Heinen and Devon Toews are playing in the second round of the NHL playoffs. (Contributed photos)

Surrey NHLers set for second round of playoffs

Danton Heinen, Devon Toews, Brenden Dillon all still active in chase for Stanley Cup

There may not be any Canadian teams left in the National Hockey League playoffs after the Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs all bowed out in the first round, but there are still a few reasons for local fans to pay attention to the post-season.

Three players with ties to Surrey remain in contention for the Stanley Cup as the second round of playoffs moves forward – former Surrey Eagles Danton Heinen and Devon Toews, as well as Surrey native Brenden Dillon.

Heinen – who played for the Eagles in 2013/14 – is currently a key part of the Boston Bruins’ playoff drive. The Bruins eliminated the Maple Leafs in seven games, and are now in the middle of a second-round matchup against the surprising Columbus Blue Jackets, who swept the top-ranked Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

Of late, Heinen – a native of Langley – has been playing on Boston’s top forward line, alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. He has one goal and three assists in eight playoff games so far.

Toews, 25, is part of the New York Islanders’ blue-line that is tasked in this second round with slowing down the Carolina Hurricanes.

The two clubs open their best-of-seven series tonight (Friday) in New York.

Toews, an Abbotsford native, played two seasons with the Eagles, from 2011-2013, before leaving for the NCAA’s Quinnipiac University. He was drafted by the Isles in 2014 and made his NHL debut this season.

In four playoff games so far, he has two assists.

Dillon, meanwhile, is a member of the San Jose Sharks, who are fresh off a Game 7 comeback victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 28-year-old defenceman, whose family lives in the Newton area, has played in seven games for the Sharks this post-season, tallying one assist.

The Sharks open their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche tonight (Friday).

Dillon is one of three Sharks from the Metro Vancouver area, joining Vancouver’s Evander Kane and North Vancouver-born goaltender Martin Jones.


Langley single mom given aid to achieve what's in her heart

Each year Langley Soroptimists give grants to local mothers going back to school

Three Langley communities included in 30 kilometre Canada Day parade route

The expanded parade is being organized by a sub-committee of the Aldergrove Fair.

U.S. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into Canada, granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Suspect stole lingerie in Langley heist

Langley RCMP is also looking for someone who bought $6,000 in goods with a stolen credit card

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

"It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead."

VIDEO: Flooding in four provinces prompts states of emergency, evacuations

Parts of Quebec and Ontario have declared states of emergency

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.'s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made 'plainly defamatory' claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

Seven years later, mom renews plea for answers about daughter found dead in South Surrey

Ashley Chauvin's body was found near Nicomekl River in July 2012

Isn't it spring? Forecast calling for snow across eastern B.C.

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Chilliwack financial advisor still banging the drum over unclaimed $1,200 RESP grant cash

B.C. inventor creates rooftop sprinklers to protect from wildfires

The Water Winger can be placed at the peak of a roof without climbing a ladder

