Surrey’s Tardi rink on top of the world

Surrey skip leads Langley curling team to victory at world junior championships in Scotland

Skip Tyler Tardi lead Zachary Curtis and second Jordan Tardi bring a rock into the house during the gold medal game at the 2018 world junior curling championships in Aberdeen, Scotland. Richard Gray World Curling Federation photo

Consider his business finished.

Prior to the world junior curling championships, Tyler Tardi talked about ‘unfinished business’ after coming up short in at last year’s event, losing a tiebreaker game which would have put the team in the playoff round.

On Saturday, the Langley Curling Club rink skipped by the young man from Surrey defeated the hosts from Scotland 6-5 in extra ends to capture the world junior championship title.

The competition was held in Aberdeen, Scotland the lost was the first of the competition for the host team.

“I don’t know, I’ve been dreaming about this moment,” said Tardi.

“To finally have it come true is unbelievable. I can’t believe I’m standing here.”

The final started out cautiously in the first few ends with the teams trading singles, but the momentum shifted dramatically as both teams tried to take advantage of misses on both sides.

In the third, Tardi could have scored as many as five points on an open takeout, but his rock picked on release and Canada took only one point.

In the sixth, Whyte just rubbed a guard, leaving Tardi a draw through a small port for three points. An end later, Tardi stole another point when Whyte’s big-weight triple attempt jammed, resulting in a 5-2 lead for Canada heading into the eighth.

The final two ends were marked by mistakes by both teams – missed takeouts, hogged guards – and it was Tardi’s heavy draw on his last shot of the tenth that resulted in the extra end.

But he made up for it with his last shot in the extra, coolly drawing to out-count the two Scottish stones in the rings and claiming another gold medal for Canada.

Tardi’s team consists of third Sterling Middleton, second Jordan Tardi, lead Zachary Curtis, alternate Jacques Gauthier and coach Paul Tardi. Gauthier is Tardi’s cousin.

“They’ve been working so hard all season. There’s no better four guys to do this with,” Tardi said. “I’m just over the moon right now.”

The gold capped off a great day for Canada as Kaitlyn Jones and her Halifax-based team also won the junior world championship title.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies working on epic comeback
Next story
UPDATED: Team Tardi brings world junior curling gold home to Langley

Just Posted

Surrey’s Tardi rink on top of the world

Surrey skip leads Langley curling team to victory at world junior championships in Scotland

Defeat Friday, rematch Sunday – Giants do battle with Americans

The Langley junior hockey travels to Spokane for a Saturday game, then back to Kennewick Sunday.

WATCH: Seeds shared, sold, discussed at Langley Seed Celebration

Gardeners and farmers got to talk plants at the event Saturday.

Saints end Credo Christian’s championship dreams

Langley school will instead play for bronze after semifinal loss at Langley Events Centre

Housing market unhealthy, Abbotsford mayor says

Braun says he is surprised ‘bubble’ hasn’t popped yet

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

Serious incident closes off Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Belmont Ave. and Hillside Ave. cordoned off

B.C. actor Michael Coleman denies allegations of sexual harassment

Coleman co-founded a Vancouver acting school, is known for role as Happy in Once Upon a Time

Q&A: Rally for Resources responds to B.C. anti-development protests

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross says outside influences are ‘like a really bad Hollywood movie’

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies working on epic comeback

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: UBC researchers create new method for self-tinting windows

Smart windows conserve building energy by switching from clear to tinted, controlling heat and light

Mac Marcoux, guide Jack Leitch race to Canada’s first gold of Paralympics

Canada’s team in Pyeongchang is looking to improve on the 16 medals it won four years ago in Sochi

Overdue B.C. climber missing in Alaska after ‘significant’ snow storm

Marc-Andre Leclerc of Squamish, and George ‘Ryan’ Johnson of Juneau, Alaska, did not return from trip

Head-on collision on Vancouver highway sends seven people to hospital

Police say a Ford Focus and Mercedes SUV collided over the centre line of the four-lane highway

Most Read