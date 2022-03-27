Suspensions and injuries cost Giants another game against Seattle

G-Men gearing up for back-to-back games against Spokane next weekend at Langley Events Centre

Vancouver Giants fall a second time in back-to-back games against the Seattle Thunderbirds Saturday night.

During play at the ShoWare Centre in Kent, Wash., the G-Men dropped a 6-2 game.

That followed on the heels of a defeat by Seattle at Langley Events Centre (LEC) on Friday, by the score of 5-2.

During Saturday night’s game south of the 49th Parallel, the shorthanded Giants strike twice in the first, but ultimately fell to Seattle.

Lukas Svejkovsky (3G, 2A) had a five-point game for Seattle, who struck three times in the second and three more times in the third to erase a 2-0 first period deficit.

The Giants got first period goals from Tom Cadieux and Ty Thorpe.

Connor Martin and Will Gurski combined for 41 saves for the Giants, who were missing 775 games worth of WHL experience from their lineup due to injury and suspension.

Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk and leading scorer Fabian Lysell both did not play on Saturday because of injury. They join an injured/suspended list that includes: Alex Cotton, Cole Shepard, Ty Halaburda, Jesper Vikman, Justin Lies (suspended), and Adam Hall (suspended).

While they were playing Prince George Cougars this afternoon (Sunday) at LEC, their next game is next weekend. In fact, in back-to-back home games Saturday and Sunday, they take on the Spokane Chiefs.

BY THE NUMBERS

1st period:

VAN – Tom Cadieux put the Giants ahead 1-0 at the 12:53 mark off a shot from the right-wing point that snuck through traffic and in. Cadiuex’s fourth of the season was set up by both Kyle Bochek and Kaden Kohle.

VAN – With 30 seconds remaining in the period, Ty Thorpe extended the Giants lead to 2-0. Seconds earlier, Giants goaltender Connor Martin made a terrific safe at his end, and once the Giants broke out of their own zone, Jacob Boucher fed Ty Thorpe who raced into the Seattle slot and wired home his 15th of the season.

Shots: 13-9 Vancouver

2nd period:

SEA – Lukas Svejkovsky kick-started the Seattle comeback 54 seconds into the second period off the rush from the right-wing. Svejkovsky’s 28th was set up by Kevin Korchinski and Scott Ratzlaff.

SEA – At 8:10 the Thunderbirds tied the game when defenceman Samuel Knazko roofed a shot over Connor Martin’s left shoulder from the high slot. Lukas Svejkovsky and Sam Popowich both factored in on the equalizer.

SEA – 56 seconds later rookie Coster Dunn put Seattle ahead with his first career WHL goal off a point-blank shot. Henrik Rybinski and Tyrel Bauer both assisted.

Shots; 18-11 Seattle

3rd period:

SEA – Lukas Svejkovsky took a penalty shot for Seattle at 1:05 of the third period and extended the lead to 4-2. Jared Davidson was the original forward hauled down on the previous breakaway, but Svejkovsy took the shot and made no mistake for his second of the night.

SEA – Jared Davidson didn’t have to wait long for a goal of his own. He snapped his 31st of the season by Connor Martin at 8:59 off a shot from the right-wing.

SEA – Lukas Svejkovsky completed his hat-trick at 12:40 with the teams skating four-on-four. Seattle’s final goal of the night was set up by Sawyer Mynio and Kevin Korchinski.

*Connor Martin was removed from the Giants goal in favour of Will Gurski.

Shots: 20-9 Seattle

BOX SCORES

Final score: Seattle 6 – Vancouver 2

Final shots: 47-33 Seattle

Connor Martin: 37/43 saves for Vancouver

Will Gurski: 4/4 saves for Vancouver

Scott Ratzlaff: 31/33 saves for Seattle

Vancouver power play: 0/3

Seattle power play: 0/4

3 Stars: 1) Tyrel Bauer (SEA – 1A, +3); 2) Lukas Svejkovsky (SEA – 3G, 2A); and 3) Coster Dunn (SEA – 1G)

