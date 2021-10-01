Swedish forward joins Giants after Bruins’ draft

Fabian Lysell will be learning ‘North American hockey’ on the ice at the LEC

NHL’s Boston Bruins have reassigned forward Fabian Lysell to the Vancouver Giants.

Lysell, an 18-year-old from Göteborg, Sweden, was recently selected 21st overall by the Boston Bruins in the first-round of the 2021 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Bruins on August 9.

Originally selected 30th overall by the Giants in the 2020 CHL Import Draft, Lysell heads to Vancouver after appearing in 26 games with Luleå HF in the Swedish Hockey League last season. In that span he posted two goals and one assist. He added three goals and 10 assists for 13 points in 11 games with Frölunda HC’s J20 program.

“We’re excited to have Fabian join us this season,” said Giants GM Barclay Parneta. “With the support of the Boston Bruins, we are thrilled to help with his development and his transition to the North American style of play.”

Internationally Lysell most recently represented Sweden at the 2021 World Junior Summer Showcase. Earlier this year he scored three goals and added six assists for nine points in seven games en route to a Bronze Medal with Sweden at the World Under-18’s. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Lysell has appeared in 48 international games.

Lysell joins the Giants ahead of their opening game which is scheduled for Saturday, October 2nd against the Victoria Royals in Victoria. The G-Men take to the ice at home for the first time on Friday, October 8th against Prince George.

