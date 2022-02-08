Sweet revenge for Shooting Eagles, narrow win for Black Fish in Langley

Shooting Eagles goaltender Andrew Gallant made 41 saves on 47 shots to earn first star honours in ALL Week 8 action at Langley Events Centre on Saturday, Feb. 5. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A loss three weeks ago – when they squandered a late lead and fell in overtime – has not escaped the memories of the Shooting Eagles Lacrosse Club.

Their opponent that game was the first-place Grizzlies Lacrosse Club, and on Saturday, Feb. 5, the two teams kicked off week eight action of the Arena Lacrosse League West Division at Langley Events Centre with the Shooting Eagles delivering a decisive 13-6 victory for their third straight victory.

“They beat us in overtime. It pissed us off and we keep using that,” said Shooting Eagles coach Adam Smith.

The Shooting Eagles were led by their newest player, Sam Clare, who was acquired in a trade for James Rahe. Clare scored a game-high three goals and finished with four points. Jake Foster had two goals and six points while Dean Fairall had a goal and three assists.

“They have the two hottest scorers right now in Foster and Fairall so I knew I was already coming into an established offence, which is nice,” Clare said. “They have a lot of talented guys out there and today you really saw everything come together.”

Shooting Eagles goaltender Andrew Gallant made 41 saves on 47 shots to earn first star honours

Black Fish players Brandon Luitwieler and Nick Scott tangled with Sea Spray Carter Dickson in ALL Week 8 action at Langley Events Centre on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Black Fish outpoint Sea Spray

Jon Phillips capped off a dramatic back-and-forth contest, drilling home the winner with 1.7 seconds to play as the Black Fish Lacrosse Club capped off a thrilling back-and-forth contest with a 17-16 victory over the Sea Spray Lacrosse Club on Saturday.

The Sea Spray were awarded a power play with 46 seconds to play, but after Dave Mather came up with a save and smothered the loose ball, the Black Fish’s Evan Messenger drew a delayed penalty when he was taken down crossing the centre line. Messenger managed to maintain possession and now with two extra attackers – one for the delayed penalty call and one after pulling the goaltender – the Black Fish worked the ball to Phillips, who rifled home the go-ahead goal.

“I saw a sliver of the corner there and just wanted to get it off before the buzzer and luckily it went,” Phillips said. “I was fighting all game trying to bury it.”

“Total rollercoaster. Both teams had their runs and both teams got to the (other’s) goalie,” said Black Fish coach Rod Jensen, who was impressed by his team’s resiliency, especially when the Sea Spray went on a 7-0 run to take a 10-6 lead.

“Good entertainment for the crowd, but when you are on the losing side of it, it is not so much fun. There were good positives in the game, but we just didn’t focus for 60 minutes and it cost us,” said Sea Spray coach Russ Heard.

Chase McIntyre led the Black Fish with five goals and 11 points which was matched by the Sea Spray’s James Rahe.

The Shooting Eagles (4-4) will take on the Black Fish (2-6) on Tuesday (Feb. 8) at 7 p.m. while the Grizzlies (5-3) face the Sea Spray (5-3) on Wednesday (Feb. 9) at 7 p.m. Both games are at Langley Events Centre.