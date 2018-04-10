Swensson nominees: Brodie Hofer (Langley Christian)

Meet Brodie Hofer, one of the eight finalists for the Township of Langley’s Pete Swensson OutstandingCommunityYouth Award

Voted the top high school volleyball player in the province, Brodie Hofer will continue pursuing the sport at Trinity Western University, where he plans on studying business.

Hofer — a Grade 12 student at Langley Christian — was a nominee for the Pete Swensson Outstanding Community Youth Award, which is presented to a Grade 11 or 12 Langley student to recognize athletic achievements, scholastic effort, community involvement and personal qualities.

The award is presented in memory of Pete Swensson, an internationally recognized athlete and the originator of the Langley Walk, and this year’s recipient was Langley Fundamental’s Laura Stead.

Hofer has not only volunteered locally — the Walk for ALS and Run for Water — but also in both Haiti and Mexico.

He began volunteering through his youth group and church and loved it so much, he decided to get involved with Athletes in Action

“I think it is important to build relationships with those we can learn from,” the 17-year-old said about the importance of volunteering.

“I know that I can help those who are in material poverty. I can also learn gratitude from working with the ones who aren’t as materially wealthy as we are.”

Hofer has also left a big mark on the volleyball court, winning four national club championships and three high school championships as well. Among those seven championships, Hofer has picked up four MVP awards along the way.

Through all of this, he has maintained a ‘B’ average in the classroom.


