Swensson nominees: Colin Ulle (Brookswood)

Meet Colin Ulle, one of the eight finalists for the Township of Langley’s Pete Swensson Outstanding Community Youth Award

Colin Ulle loves basketball so much he was inspired to build a court for his favourite sport.

With his community lacking proper outdoor court options, Ulle spearheaded a project to construct a full-sized court outside Brookswood Secondary.

The massive project involved raising enough money to make the project a reality.

Ulle was a nominee for the Pete Swensson Outstanding Community Youth Award, which is presented to a Grade 11 or 12 Langley student to recognize athletic achievements, scholastic effort, community involvement and personal qualities.

The award is presented in memory of Pete Swensson, an internationally recognized athlete and the originator of the Langley Walk, and this year’s recipient was Langley Fundamental’s Laura Stead.

Ulle is a four-time honour roll student at Brookswood as well as an all-around athlete who plays ball hockey, volleyball and basketball.

But it is the last of those three sports which has always held his heart.

Building the court is just one way Ulle has given back as he also volunteer coaches at his former elementary school. Ulle also volunteers with the Township of Langley fire department.

“Langley has always been my home and I am just happy to give back,” he said. “This court and coaching at my old elementary school is my way of giving back.”

He plans on studying at BCIT to earn his Red Seal and become an electrician.



