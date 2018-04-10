Swensson nominees: Jennifer Chu (RE Mountain)

Meet Jennifer Chu, one of the eight finalists for the Township of Langley’s Pete Swensson Outstanding Community Youth Award

In the classroom, in the community or on the stage, Jennifer Chu shines brightly wherever she is.

The RE Mountain Grade 12 student was a nominee for the Pete Swensson Outstanding Community Youth Award, which is presented to a Grade 11 or 12 Langley student to recognize athletic achievements, scholastic effort, community involvement and personal qualities.

The award is presented in memory of Pete Swensson, an internationally recognized athlete and the originator of the Langley Walk, and this year’s recipient was Langley Fundamental’s Laura Stead.

Chu is a three-time provincial dance champion and has won numerous awards in ballet, contemporary, jazz and hip-hop.

She has also designed and choreographed productions, is a dance teacher and coach, and an actor who has appeared in commercials, TV shows and movies.

And when it comes to her community, the 17-year-old strives to be an asset to her community in whatever she does.

“(Volunteering) allows me to exercise the power that we — as young individuals — have to affect change, to connect with others and move forward collectively, and to help people, issues and events that I care deeply about,” she said.

An International Baccalaureate student, Chu has maintained a 97 per cent average and been named her school’s top student in English Literature, law and biology.

Just like her wide range of talents, Chu’s future also features options as she has been accepted into The Juilliard School of Dance or she can choose to study humanities or social sciences at Harvard University.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Swensson nominees: Colin Ulle (Brookswood)
Next story
Swensson nominees: Kalyn Hartmann (Langley Secondary)

Just Posted

Theatre stops showing Amy Schumer movie trailer after Langley father complains

It ran before a family-rated movie where children could see it

Principal asks for return of stolen Olympic torch

The torch from the 2010 Vancouver Games was stolen from the trophy case Feb. 24

Langley teen named outstanding community youth award winner

Langley Fundamental’s Laura Stead tops outstanding field of nominees for Township award

LETTER: Langley senior applauds private clinic crackdown

Man in 80s is hopeful changes will bring faster access to B.C. health care.

Letter: Township must ensure bike lanes are part of election discussion

One Walnut Grove resident wants to hear about more alternative transportation options for Langley.

VIDEO: Langley shelter takes in unwanted kittens Saturday

Langley Animal Protection Society is hosting its fifth annual Kitten Roundup event this weekend.

A look at the victims of the Humboldt team bus crash

What we know so far about those who died in the Humboldt team bus crash

B.C. man dies after rescued from sinking fishing boat

A Prince Rupert fisherman dies after suffering apparent heart attack aboard troubled boat

TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

Longtime CBC commentator will host his final show Tuesday

Oil-by-rail traffic rises as B.C. battles over Trans Mountain pipeline

Trainloads increasing from Alberta to Washington refineries

Get on the fast-track to getting hired at BP Extreme Education and Career Fair

Goes April 26 at Cloverdale Agriplex

VIDEO: Canadian Star Wars fan builds rideable starfighter

A Nova Scotia ‘Star Wars’ fan builds rideable, two-metre-tall TIE starfighter from scrap

Trucking company suspended after Humboldt bus crash

Alberta has suspended Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. as standard procedure following the tragedy

Cougar spotted at B.C. hospital

The cougar was sitting next to a glass window on an outdoor garden box

Most Read