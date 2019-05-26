Close to 400 athletes took part in the third annual BC Korean Consul General Cup Tournament and Taekwondo Festival at the Langley events Centre on Saturday. Photo by Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre

Taekwondo Festival draws hundreds to Langley Events Centre

Annual event a showcase of Korean martial art skills, culture and music

Close to 400 taekwondo competitors from around the province took part in the 2019 BC Korean Consul General Cup Tournament and Taekwondo Festival held Saturday at the Langley Events Centre.

Langley’s Woo Kim school was awarded the Consul Cup for bringing the most competitors to this year’s event as their team of 51 was the biggest among the 392 competitors on hand.

The event was organized by the Taekwondo Federation of British Columbia.

READ ALSO: Langley Taikwondo competitors score gold at US World Open Championships

For the third Consul General Cup Taekwondo Festival, there was a K-pop performance by KPK, last year’s winner of the K pop contest in Vancouver, and Taekwondo demonstrations such as Poomsae (a defined pattern of attack and defense) and board breaking.

As well, visitors were able to try Korean food and tour country through virtual reality goggles.

Photos courtesy Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre

A board breaking demonstration at the BC Korean Consul General Cup Tournament and Taekwondo Festival at the Langley events Centre. Photo by Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre

Full-contact sparring at the BC Korean Consul General Cup Tournament and Taekwondo Festival at the Langley events Centre. Photo by Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre

Taekwondo Festival draws hundreds to Langley Events Centre

Annual event a showcase of Korean martial art skills, culture and music

