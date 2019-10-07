Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day celebrated for the first time in Langley

Langley’s first ever Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day (TAKMBD) event was held at Penzer Action Park (198c St) on Saturday, Oct. 5, by the Fraser Valley Mountain Bikers Association (FVMBA).

Established in 2004, TAKMBS challenges adults and biking clubs to introduce kids to the sport of cycling.

The event celebrates the life of Jack Doub, an avid teenage mountain biker from North Carolina who passed away in 2002 – TAKMBD is typically held twice a year every June and October.

FVMBA club president Rocky Blondin said more than 100 people can out to ride down Penzer’s course and see what the sport is all about.

“The program is aimed to get more kids out riding bikes and also is to highlight the need for municipal investment in mountain biking infrastructure,” Blondin said.

“Biking is one of the lowest cost ways a city can invest in recreation for their citizens and mountain biking specifically is growing at a massive clip.”

For this specific event, kids were able to come and ask questions, try out mountain bikes or bring their own, and ride down the Penzer course with volunteers from FVMBA guiding their way.

Blondin added that there has been an increase of ridership growth that is more than 600 per cent from 2006 to 2016. After the success of the first TAKMBD, Blondin said there is likely to be more in the future.

Anyone looking to learn more about the sport, people can contact the FVMBA at info@fvmba.com.

