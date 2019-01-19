Team Tardi is set to go for gold against Scotland at the world junior curling championships. Richard Gray/ World Curling Federation Team Tardi, in its new incarnation, is at the nationals in Saskatchewan this weekend. This picture was captured last year, when they won the gold against Scotland at the world junior curling championships. (Richard Gray/ World Curling Federation)

Tardi earns first victory in quest for third national title

A Langley-based junior curling team is in Prince Albert, Sask. for the Canadian championships.

British Columbia’s Tyler Tardi kicked off his campaign to win a third straight national title as the 2019 New Holland Canadian Juniors got underway today in Prince Albert, Sask.

Tardi (who curls out of Langley Curling Centre and lives in Cloverdale) is the skip of Team Tardi. He and third Sterling Middleton have two consecutive national and world championships behind them, and this year they’ve brought a new front end to help keep the streak alive. Matthew Hall, playing second, joins the team after relocating from Ontario – Hall skipped the Ontario team that lost to Tardi in the 2017 gold-medal game. Plus, there’s Alex Horvath takes over the lead position. Paul Tardi, Tyler’s dad, remains the team’s coach.

In the opening draw, the B.C. foursome had no problem overpowering Trygg Jensen of the Yukon, scoring four in the eighth to cruise to a 10-2 win.

Action continues in men’s and women’s play on tonight at both the Art Hauser Centre and the Prince Alberta Golf & Curling Club.

For the first time, selected round-robin games from the New Holland Canadian Junior Championships will be streamed live at Curling Canada’s Facebook page, which you can access by CLICKING HERE.

Team BC (or Team Tardi as they’re known here at home) are playing next on Sunday evening, and then Monday morning against Newfoundland.

People can find all the scores and standings by linking to the scoreboard on the event website, here: www.curling.ca/2019juniors.

• Stay tuned to Black Press for more coverage of Team BC

Previous story
VIDEO: Giants wrap southern swing with 6-4 win in Spokane

Just Posted

Tardi earns first victory in quest for third national title

A Langley-based junior curling team is in Prince Albert, Sask. for the Canadian championships.

VIDEO: Giants wrap southern swing with 6-4 win in Spokane

The Langley-based hockey team defeated the Chiefs Friday night.

Charges upgraded against mother of murdered Langley girl

Kerryann Lewis now faces first- rather than second-degree murder in the death of Aaliyah Rosa.

WATCH: Farm Country Brewing in Langley City expected to open in summer

Farm Country Brewing is currently under construction and is planned to open in summer 2019.

LETTER: Langley letter writer takes jabs at mayor’s jersey choice

A sports fan chides Langley City’s mayor for sporting an Oilers jersey in Canucks country.

VIDEO: Students in MAGA hats mock Native American at Indigenous Peoples March

Diocese in Kentucky says it is investigating the matter, caught on video by onlookers

CONSUMER REPORT: What to buy each month in 2019 to save money

Resolve to buy all of the things you want and need, but pay less money for them

Want to avoid the speculation tax on your vacant home? Rent it out, Horgan says

Premier John Horgan and Sheila Malcolmson say speculation and vacancy tax addresses homelessness

UPDATE: B.C. woman and boy, 6, found safe, RCMP confirm

Roseanne Supernault says both she and her six-year-old nephew are fine and she has contacted police

PHOTOS: Women’s Marches take to the streets across B.C. and beyond

Women and allies marched worldwide protesting violence against women, calling for equality

Anxiety in Alaska as endless aftershocks rattle residents

Seismologists expect the temblors to continue for months, although the frequency has lessened

Women’s March returns across the U.S. amid shutdown and controversy

The original march in 2017, the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, drew hundreds of thousands of people

Federal Liberals announce former B.C. MLA as new candidate in byelection

Richard Lee will face off against federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

No winning ticket in $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

No win in Friday night’s draw means the next Lotto Max draw will be approximately $17 million

Most Read