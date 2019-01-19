Tardi earns first victory in quest for third national title

A Langley-based junior curling team is in Prince Albert, Sask. for the Canadian championships.

Team Tardi is set to go for gold against Scotland at the world junior curling championships. Richard Gray/ World Curling Federation Team Tardi, in its new incarnation, is at the nationals in Saskatchewan this weekend. This picture was captured last year, when they won the gold against Scotland at the world junior curling championships. (Richard Gray/ World Curling Federation)

British Columbia’s Tyler Tardi kicked off his campaign to win a third straight national title as the 2019 New Holland Canadian Juniors got underway today in Prince Albert, Sask.

Tardi (who curls out of Langley Curling Centre and lives in Cloverdale) is the skip of Team Tardi. He and third Sterling Middleton have two consecutive national and world championships behind them, and this year they’ve brought a new front end to help keep the streak alive. Matthew Hall, playing second, joins the team after relocating from Ontario – Hall skipped the Ontario team that lost to Tardi in the 2017 gold-medal game. Plus, there’s Alex Horvath takes over the lead position. Paul Tardi, Tyler’s dad, remains the team’s coach.

In the opening draw, the B.C. foursome had no problem overpowering Trygg Jensen of the Yukon, scoring four in the eighth to cruise to a 10-2 win.

Action continues in men’s and women’s play on tonight at both the Art Hauser Centre and the Prince Alberta Golf & Curling Club.

Team BC (or Team Tardi as they’re known here at home) are playing next on Sunday evening, and then Monday morning against Newfoundland.

