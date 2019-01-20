Team BC takes on hosts at junior curling nationals tonight

Tyler Tardi and his team have played and won two games in the Canadian championships, so far.

Team BC is on the ice now taking on the hosts of the Canadian curling junior championships in a quest to retain their reign.

Team BC, a.k.a. Langley’s Team Tardi, are currently up against Saskatchewan at present, with the score of 2-1 for Team BC.

Their first two games on Saturday came in the early morning and early evening, and earned the quartet two wins – thus far.

The team is made up of Tyler Tardi (a Cloverdale skip who plays out of the Langley Curling Centre), Sterling Middleton (the third who hails from Fort. St. John), Matthew Hall (second who lives in Surrey but also plays out of the Langley rink), and Alex Horvath (lead out of Victoria).

They’re at the New Holland Canadian Juniors in Prince Albert, Sask. this week, hoping to defend the title Team Tardi has held for the past two years, with a different mix of players.

The team won its first game against the Yukon 10-2, then took on Nunavut Saturday evening, winning 14-1.

RECENT COVERAGE: Tardi earns first victory in quest for third national title

Following Saturday’s games, Tardi and Middleton both spoke briefly with Black Press.

“We are taking each game, one step at a time,” Tardi said.

Middleton added: “It’s a long week, but we are excited to keep going.”

• Stay tuned for more on the Team BC quest for the national title, including the results of Sunday’s game

 

