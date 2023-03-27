Team Craig and Team Gushulak win Senior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships

Two teams collected gold at the 2023 BC Senior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships at the Langley Curling Centre on Sunday, March 26.
On the men’s side, the championship final pitted, Team Craig (Duncan, Nanaimo, Comox) against Team Koyanagi (Royal City) in a rematch of the A- vs. B- Qualifier game, which Team Koyanagi had won.
In the end, Team Craig recorded their fourth championship win, with a 10-8 victory.
Skip Wes Craig was competing in a record-setting sixth BC Senior Championship.
On the women’s side, Team Gushulak (Royal City, Kelowna) faced Team Cowan (Royal City, Vancouver) for the third time in the Langley event.
Team Gushulak grabbed four points in the seventh end on the way to claiming the BC title and a trip to the national championships, with a final score of 9-5.
Last year’s women’s champions, Langley’s Team Andrews, (Leanne Andrews, Jenn Routliffe, Tracy Strecker and Cathy Chapman) had been hoping for a repeat victory, after winning the senior championships women’s title for the first time last year in Chilliwack, but it was not to be.
After an opening draw win against Victoria’s Team Fedoruk (Victoria), Team Andrews fell to eventual champion Team Gushulak in Day 2, and on day 3, fell to Team Team Arsenault (Vernon, Parksville), then was eliminated by Team Richter (Penticton).
RESULTS: MEN’S
GOLD – Team Craig (Duncan, Nanaimo, Comox)
Skip: Wes Craig
Third: Norm Coté
Second: Keith Clarke
Lead: Craig Burton
SILVER – Team Koyanagi (Royal City)
Skip: Dean Koyanagi
Third: Brent Pierce
Second: Darin Fenton
Lead: Bryan Miki
BRONZE – Team Wright (Kelowna, Comox)
Skip: Steve Wright
Third: Ron Schmidt
Second: Gary Brucker
Lead: Shaun Everest
RESULTS: WOMEN’S
GOLD – Team Gushulak (Royal City, Kelowna)
Skip: Diane Gushulak
Third: Grace MacInnes
Second: Danielle Shaughnessy
Lead: Cory McLaughlin
SILVER – Team Cowan (Royal City, Vancouver)
Skip: Shiella Cowan
Third: Sandra Comadina
Second: Stephanie Kask
Lead: Christine Mathews
Coach: Shannon Joanisse
BRONZE – Team Arsenault (Vernon, Parksville)
Skip: Penny Shantz
Third: Cindy Blackmore
Second: Kim Slattery
Lead: Lisa Stephenson
Fifth: Mary-Anne Arsenault
