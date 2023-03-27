Team Craig and Team Gushulak win Senior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships

Team Gushulak won gold and a trip to the national championships on Sunday, March 26, at the 2023 BC Senior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships at the Langley Curling Centre. (Courtesy Rob Wilton/RJMedia Canada) Team Craig won the men’s title Sunday, March 26, at the 2023 BC Senior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships at the Langley Curling Centre. (Courtesy Rob Wilton/RJMedia Canada)(Courtesy Rob Wilton/RJMedia Canada) Team Gushulak won gold and a trip to the national championships on Sunday, March 26, at the 2023 BC Senior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships at the Langley Curling Centre. (Courtesy Rob Wilton/RJMedia Canada)

Two teams collected gold at the 2023 BC Senior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships at the Langley Curling Centre on Sunday, March 26.

On the men’s side, the championship final pitted, Team Craig (Duncan, Nanaimo, Comox) against Team Koyanagi (Royal City) in a rematch of the A- vs. B- Qualifier game, which Team Koyanagi had won.

In the end, Team Craig recorded their fourth championship win, with a 10-8 victory.

Skip Wes Craig was competing in a record-setting sixth BC Senior Championship.

On the women’s side, Team Gushulak (Royal City, Kelowna) faced Team Cowan (Royal City, Vancouver) for the third time in the Langley event.

Team Gushulak grabbed four points in the seventh end on the way to claiming the BC title and a trip to the national championships, with a final score of 9-5.

Team Gushulak won gold and a trip to the national championships on Sunday, March 26, at the 2023 BC Senior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships at the Langley Curling Centre. (Courtesy Rob Wilton/RJMedia Canada)

Last year’s women’s champions, Langley’s Team Andrews, (Leanne Andrews, Jenn Routliffe, Tracy Strecker and Cathy Chapman) had been hoping for a repeat victory, after winning the senior championships women’s title for the first time last year in Chilliwack, but it was not to be.

After an opening draw win against Victoria’s Team Fedoruk (Victoria), Team Andrews fell to eventual champion Team Gushulak in Day 2, and on day 3, fell to Team Team Arsenault (Vernon, Parksville), then was eliminated by Team Richter (Penticton).

RESULTS: MEN’S

GOLD – Team Craig (Duncan, Nanaimo, Comox)

Skip: Wes Craig

Third: Norm Coté

Second: Keith Clarke

Lead: Craig Burton

SILVER – Team Koyanagi (Royal City)

Skip: Dean Koyanagi

Third: Brent Pierce

Second: Darin Fenton

Lead: Bryan Miki

BRONZE – Team Wright (Kelowna, Comox)

Skip: Steve Wright

Third: Ron Schmidt

Second: Gary Brucker

Lead: Shaun Everest

RESULTS: WOMEN’S

GOLD – Team Gushulak (Royal City, Kelowna)

Skip: Diane Gushulak

Third: Grace MacInnes

Second: Danielle Shaughnessy

Lead: Cory McLaughlin

SILVER – Team Cowan (Royal City, Vancouver)

Skip: Shiella Cowan

Third: Sandra Comadina

Second: Stephanie Kask

Lead: Christine Mathews

Coach: Shannon Joanisse

BRONZE – Team Arsenault (Vernon, Parksville)

Skip: Penny Shantz

Third: Cindy Blackmore

Second: Kim Slattery

Lead: Lisa Stephenson

Fifth: Mary-Anne Arsenault

