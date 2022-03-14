Team Tardi disbands after skip has ‘unexpected’ opportunity

Team Tardi will play one last game, the Best Of The West in April, then the players will go their separate ways. (left to right). Skip: Tyler Tardi. Third: Sterling Middleton. Second: Jason Ginter. Lead: Jordan Tardi. Coach: Paul Tardi. (File)

Team Tardi is splitting up.

The announcement came in a written farewell statement on Feb. 28 on behalf of skip Tyler Tardi, third Sterling Middleton, second Jason Ginter and lead Jordan Tardi, who play out of the Langley Curling Centre (LCC).

“Change is hard,” the statement said. “This announcement is hard. Today we announce that Team Tardi will not continue to compete together after the 2021/2022 season.”

Tyler Tardi, it said, has chosen to leave the team for an “unexpected” opportunity.

“Sometimes opportunities present themselves in the most unexpected ways. Tyler has chosen to leave the team for one of those opportunities. As a result, Team Tardi will be disbanding at the end of the season and everyone will be seeking other opportunities.”

No details were provided.

On the team Twitter account, when one person asked who Tyler would be playing with next season, the response was “to be determined.”

‘I’m sad because I’m leaving my team, my brother, my friends, they are all family to me. I’m looking forward to facing a new challenge, a new opportunity.’ said Tyler Tardi.

Tyler reflected that, ‘I am especially grateful for the experiences I shared with my brother Jordan (Many BC provincials, BC Winter Games, Optimist U18 Natl’s, 3 Cdn Juniors and 2 Worlds, Grand Slams, Olympic pre-trials) the nine years with Sterling (Many BC provincials, Canada Winter Games, Youth Olympic Games, Cdn U18’s, 3 Cdn Juniors and Worlds, Grand Slams, Olympic pre-trials). And some incredible moments in my shorter time with Jason [Ginter] as well. What a ride.”

The team has one more event – the Best of the West to be held in Saskatoon from April 22-24.

“We hope to end the season on a high note and look forward to one last chance to compete together.”

The announcement came after Team Tardi clinched a berth at the 2022 B.C. BC Men’s championships in Kamloops and made it all the way to the playoffs to determine the final four, only be defeated 9-3 by rival Team Cotter.

