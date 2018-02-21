Canadian forward Melodie Daoust (15) fights for position with United States defenceman Megan Keller (5) during the women’s ice hockey final between Canada and USA at PyeongChang 2018 at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 22, 2018 (Vincent Ethier/COC)

Team USA beats Canada 3-2 on the shootout to take home Olympic gold

Americans win their first gold medal since 1998

They fought it to the last but Team Canada gave up gold to the Americans in the women’s ice hockey final in PyeongChang Thursday night.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the winner in the sixth round of the shootout, giving Team USA a 3-2 win and their first gold medal in 20 years.

The Americans haven’t won a women’s hockey gold since the sport’s inaugural Olympic run at Nagano in 1998.

In a sign of just how tightly the women’s Olympic journey had gripped the hockey-obsessed nation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took only minutes to respond.

“You played amazing, it’s a terrible way to lose on the shootout,” said Trudeau in a Twitter video from six-time Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser.

“We’re with you, we support you and we send you huge hugs.”

The U.S. picked up the first goal of the night with just 25 seconds to go in the first period as Hilary Knight shot it past Shannon Szabados on the American’s third power play of the game.

The Canadians didn’t wait long to equal the scoreboard with a goal just two minutes into the second period. Calgary’s Haley Irwin slid it past 20-year-old rookie Maddie Rooney after a pass from Blayre Turnbull.

Marie-Philip Poulin, the team captain, made it 2-1 for the Canadians on an assist from B.C.’s Meghan Agosta and Quebec’s Mélodie Daoust.

Agosta, a Vancouver police officer with three gold medals, has taken the past year off to train for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Monique Lamoureux-Morando upped the ante with a breakaway and made it a nail biter as she tied it 2-2 for the American’s less than seven minutes into the third.

The game went to a scoreless four-on-four overtime despite 16 shots on goal and a power play for the Canadians.

The first round of the shootout kicked off with Rooney blocking the first Canadian attempt from Natalie Spooner, while Gigi Marvin made it 1-0 as she slipped it past Szabados.

Agosta evened it out in the second round but the third round was scoreless all around.

Mélodie Daoust and Amanda Kessel scored for the Canadians and Americans, respectively, in the fourth round but both Canada’s Brianne Jenner and the American Knight remained scoreless in the fifth.

Lamoureux-Davidson scored a sixth-round goal that Agosta couldn’t match as the American slipped the puck around the left side of Szabados’ stick to end the Canadians’ bid for a record-breaking five consecutive gold medals.

GAME NOTES: In some ways, it’s no wonder that the U.S. outshot and outscored the Canadians with seven power plays to the northerners’ two. It was a hard fought game full of rookies, as 13 of the U.S. players had never seen Olympic play, although that didn’t stop them from playing their way to the top of the podium.

Previous story
Stealth struggles lead to coaching shuffle

Just Posted

Stealth struggles lead to coaching shuffle

New assistant coaches in charge of offence and defence for Vancouver

Langley curling couple bound for provincials in Creston

Craig and Karen Lepine are skipping their own teams in the upcoming BC masters curling competition.

Langley Hospice issues formal statement opposing MAiD directive

Board of directors responds to ‘groundswell of opposition’ from community and volunteers

Aldergrove family first in B.C. to receive reimbursement for life-altering arthritis drug

Effective medication used to treat rare form of juvenile arthritis costs $19,000 a month

Lower Mainland dance squad set to show off hip hop skills in L.A.

TwoFourSeven Company prepping for prestigious World of Dance event in April

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

Team USA beats Canada to take home Olympic gold

Americans win on the shootout

Two Haida men detained for crossing U.S.-Canada border

Edenshaw and Frisby travelled from Alaska to Prince Rupert for the All Native Basketball Tournament

Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

It’s the latest move between the two provinces over progress on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

B.C. teacher suspended over allegedly using N-word in worksheets

Trafalgar Elementary teacher under investigation by Vancouver School Board

Toddler swept away in Ontario floods

Toddler missing as flooding forces thousands from their homes in Ontario

BC BUDGET: New money helps seniors’ care shortage

Job stability for care aides key to recruitment, union leader says

Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Economist says undersupply of homes in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna will keep prices high

Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

Coroner says no foul play suspected in death of 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto

Most Read