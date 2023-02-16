Ten losses in a row and out of the playoffs: Aldergrove Kodiaks season ends

Kodiaks last home game of the season, on Feb. 8 at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena, saw the team fall 8-0 to the visiting North Van Wolf Pack. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove Kodiaks’ season came to an end Sunday Feb. 12, with a 8-3 loss, their 10th in a row, to the White Rock Whalers at Centennial Arena.

After two Whalers goals, Isaiah Fernandez, assisted by Owen Blyth and Cooper de Waal got Aldergrove on the scoreboard at 8:39 of the first.

A few minute later, Whalers scored again, then Aldergrove’s Devyn Hayre, with an assist from Matt Russell and Jayden (JJ) Truong, narrowed the gap to 3-2.

Kodiaks opened the second period with a third goal, just 44 seconds in, by Devyn Hayre, with Cooper de Waal and Wendell Adriano, for a 3-3 tie.

That was as close as it would get, however, with the Whalers scoring five unanswered goals, one in the second period, and four in the third.

It was a game that saw the Kodiaks rack up 36 penalty infraction minutes, including two 10-minute gross misconducts, while the Whalers recorded a single, two-minute time-out late in the third period.

Kodiaks last home game, on Feb. 8 at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena, saw the team fall 8-0 to the visiting North Van Wolf Pack, who outshot the Kodiaks 60-27.

North Van’s J.J. Pickell had a hat trick, scoring twice in the first, and again in the third.

Kodiaks had 20 penalty infraction minutes, compared to four by the Wolf Pack. Aldergrove forward Slatts Gregory was handed a game misconduct for a hit to the head.

Aldergrove’s last win was on Jan. 12, a 4-2 victory on home ice against Port Moody Panthers.

As a result, a team that was PJHL champion in 2010, 2014 and 2017 has ended up out of the playoffs, with a record of 10 wins in 48 games.

In October, the Kodiaks changed head coaches, with the departure of Ron Johnson, who was part of the 2009/10 championship Aldergrove team, and the return of Darin Vetterl, who led the Kodiaks from 2018 to 2020.

It was a different story for crosstown rival Langley Trappers, who administered a 8-1 defeat to the Kodiaks in the two teams last meeting on Feb. 3.

Trappers finished at the top of the PJHL Harold Brittain conference with a Feb 11 4-2 away game win over Mission City Outlaws, to close out the season with a record of 36 wins in 48 games, and clinch both the division and playoff position.

