LGF’s Blake Morfitt (clockwise from top left), Brooke Miller, Grace Hernberg, Kennedy Duke, Nathan Dykstra, Victor Blaine, Tamara Dunton, Summer Wood, Paula Urquidi and Nicole Czerniakowski each won all-around titles in their respective age groups at the provincial championships. photos courtesy of LGF

Ten titles for Langley Gymnastics Foundation athletes

Three Langley gymnasts also qualify for both western Canadian and national championships

It was a successful showing for the Langley Gymnastics Foundation which had 10 athletes crowned provincial champions in their respective divisions.

The provincials were held earlier this month (April 6 to 8) at the Port Coquitlam Recreation Complex.

And three of those athletes — Paula Urquidi, Kennedy Duke and Victor Blaine — were crowned all-around champions in their divisions and will compete at both the Western Canadian gymnastics championships and the Canadian artistic gymnastics championships.

Other LGF athletes winning the all-around titles for their divisions were Blake Morfitt, Brooke Miller, Grace Hernberg, Nathan Dykstra, Nicole Czerniakowski, Summer Wood and Tamara Dunton.

The Western Canadian championships run April 26 to 29 in Spruce Grove, Alta.


