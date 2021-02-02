An annual basketball tournament in memory of Tessa Beauchamp will take place online from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2021 (file)

An annual basketball tournament in memory of Tessa Beauchamp will take place online from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2021 (file)

Tessa Beauchamp memorial tournament holds a virtual version this week

Event runs till Saturday, Feb. 6

Last year, 40 teams took part in the annual Tessa’s Tournament a two-day girls basketball invitational in memory of the late Tessa Beauchamp, a star basketball player who passed away at the age of 18.

This year, for an online virtual version of the event, the number has dropped to 25, and and it is a good showing considering the pandemic, as far as her father, Steve Beauchamp, is concerned.

“We were quite pleased with with the response,” Beauchamp told the Langley Advance Times on Monday, Feb. 1.

Several coaches have been unable to take part, Steve explained.

“Kamloops (for example) has a COVID outbreak and they’re totally shut down, nobody can get in or out of the gym,” Beauchamp said.

READ ALSO: In memory of Tessa Beauchamp

Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 2 and running until Saturday, Feb. 6, the event begins with a head-to-head trick shots video competition, where competitors post clips to the the tessabeauchampfoundation Instagram account and players, coaches and supporters vote to determine the winner of each round.

Other contests will run through the week as well.

On Saturday, the event will wraps up with the announcement of four scholarship winners.

The annual event raises funds for the Tessa Beauchamp Foundation, which distributes scholarships for students as well as assists registered charities in their efforts both locally and internationally.

Donations can be made online at the Tessa Beauchamp Foundation website at tessabeauchamp.org.

READ ALSO: Thunder wear purple for Tessa Beauchamp

For years, the event has been backed by the the Langley Thunder Senior A lacrosse organization, which has raised funds by wearing, and auctioning off, special purple jerseys, Tessa’s favourite colour, during a regalar season game.

This year, the team has been idled by the coronavirus and is waiting for word on when play will resume.

Tessa was dating the son of Langley Thunder President Ken Buchan, who was also a teacher at Holy Cross, where Tessa attended.

Tessa passed away in 2012 after a long and painful battle with a rare type of cancer. But this was just part of the adversity she faced as when she was two years old, her dress caught on fire, resulting in third degree burns to more than 20 per cent of her body.

Known for her infectious smile and warm and happy disposition, she had earned a scholarship to play post-secondary basketball at Langley’s Trinity Western University.

First diagnosed with a cancerous growth in her inner ear in Grade 9, Tessa underwent multiple surgeries and radiation treatments.

In Grade 11, she played with an eye patch (a side effect from the radiation), and with no hearing in her right ear, and still managed to hit threes.

After the cancer returned in February of her Grade 12 year, it couldn’t stop her from suiting up with the Holy Cross Crusaders the following month at the BC senior girls provincial basketball championships.

“The cancer by this time was making it difficult for her to breathe and left her extremely fatigued,” Holy Cross coach Ryan Tyrrell recalled.

The Crusaders were facing Sa-Hali, a team which had knocked off Holy Cross in previous big matches and the game was played in front of a large and boisterous crowd with support for both sides.

“From the start, it was evident Tessa was putting in a performance to be remembered. She played close to 40 minutes, scoring 30 points and was a stalwart on defence and on the boards, single-handedly urging her team to victory and a place in the semifinals,” Tyrell said. “As in life and athletics, Tessa refused to give up. She simply could not accept ‘no’ for an answer.

She went on to earn provincial all-star honours.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketballCancerLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHL owner criticized for attending Super Bowl despite living half-time in Florida

Just Posted

An annual basketball tournament in memory of Tessa Beauchamp will take place online from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2021 (file)
Tessa Beauchamp memorial tournament holds a virtual version this week

Event runs till Saturday, Feb. 6

RCMP released surveillance images of a person who is believed to have stolen a senior’s wallet at a Langley store on Jan. 27, then pretended to help them search for it (RCMP/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Thief stole wallet from Langley senior, then pretended to help, police say

Brazen theft recorded by surveillance video

Some of the many hand-craft cards made by staffers at the Langley Adult Day Program, which is operated by the Langley Senior Resources Society (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: How staff at a Langley seniors facility made handcrafted Valentine’s Day cards for people they don’t serve

‘I thought, why don’t we make extras?’

Evidence the Hells Angels are a criminal gang was 'hearsay,' a judge ruled in a recent gun permit case. (Black Press Media files)
Evidence that Hells Angels are criminal gang ‘hearsay,’ judge rules in gun permit case

A full-patch member will get another chance at a gun permit, the judge ruled

A COVID-19 exposure notice was issued to parents of Aldergrove Community Secondary School. (Google)
Another COVID-19 exposure recorded Aldergrove Community Secondary School

There are 10 Langley schools on Fraser Health exposure list

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

A carved stone pillar is shown on the beach in Victoria in this July 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Royal BC Museum, Bernhard Spalteholz
Questions rock Royal B.C. Museum over authenticity of artifact recovered from Victoria beach

Songhees First Nation chief says museum assured him review underway after artist says work as his

(Photo: cstmikewoolley on Instagram)
Union reaches ‘tentative agreement with Canada Line operator, avoiding TransLink disruptions

Workers did not walk off the job as scheduled Monday afternoon

Cpl. Rob Gardner survived a collision with a moose Sunday, Jan. 31 in Northern B.C. (Hudson Hope RCMP)
‘I’m super lucky’: B.C. Mountie survives crash into moose

Cpl. Rob Gardner says the moose ‘got up and walked away’ following the collision

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

There is potential that a person infected with a COVID-19 variant was at Garibaldi secondary, prompting calls from teachers for better health and safety rules. (Neil Corbett/The News)
BCTF renews call for mandatory masks in schools as new COVID variants spread

Link to new variant at Maple Ridge school brings call for stronger mask mandate

Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)
ICBC paying out COVID-19 rebates in March, averaging $190

Refunds come from $600 million savings from fewer claims

Nanaimo Clippers owner Wes Mussio. (News Bulletin file photo)
BCHL owner criticized for attending Super Bowl despite living half-time in Florida

Wes Mussio says he’s a snowbird in the Tampa Bay area and will be in the U.S. at least another month

BC Place is expected to light up with a special display for Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020. (BC Place)
BC Place to light up with special display for Black History Month

Month celebrates achievements and history of Black Canadians

Most Read