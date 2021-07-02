According to domain name research obtained by The News, the Abbotsford AHL team may be called the Canucks. (File photo)

According to domain name research obtained by The News, the Abbotsford AHL team may be called the Canucks. (File photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks? New AHL team may share parent team’s name

Domain name registration research from The News reveals possible plans for team name

Website domain registration obtained by The News suggests that the new American Hockey League team located in Abbotsford may end up sharing the same name as its parent National Hockey League club – the Canucks.

According to WHOisXML API data, the same domain registrar used by the Vancouver Canucks for canucks.com registered the website abbycanucks.com on May 5, 2021.

Webnames.ca, a Vancouver-based domain registrar, created the abbycanucks.com website on the afternoon of May 5 – exactly one day after it was announced that the Canucks were intending to relocate to Abbotsford.

RELATED: Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

According to WHOisXML API data, the Vancouver Canucks have owned the domain name canucks.com since Oct. 31, 1994, and Webnames.ca is associated with the account.

A Facebook sports team page titled ‘Abby Canucks’ was also created on May 5, 2021. Twitter, Instagram and TikTok accounts were all created under the ‘Abby Canucks’ name.

The team name Canucks was on a list of 10 suggested names the club floated to season ticket holders last month.

RELATED: Vancouver Canucks poll season tickets holders on Abbotsford AHL team name

An NHL team and its AHL team sharing a name isn’t uncommon. NHL team names being used by an AHL team include: Bridgeport Islanders (New York), Providence Bruins (Boston), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh), Belleville Senators (Ottawa), Iowa Wild (Minnesota) and the Texas Stars (Dallas).

The abbycanucks.com domain registration wasn’t the only website name registered, as a number of related websites possibly tied to the team were also registered recently.

The domain abbotsfordcanucks.com was also registered on May 5, 2021 through GoDaddy and is linked to a registrant in New Jersey.

GoDaddy also registered the domain name abbotsfordaviators.com through a user based in B.C. on May 5. A user based in British Columbia also used GoDaddy to register abbotsfordaeros.com on May 5.

The domain names for both abbotsfordmillionaires.com and fraservalleymillionaires.com were acquired by a user based in Iceland. The user registered the Abbotsford website on May 11 and the Fraser Valley version on May 5. They were both registered through namecheap.com. The user from Iceland also registered fraservalleycanucks.com.

There were no websites found registered related to potential team names Aces, Avengers, Falcons, Golden Eagles, Pilots or Sockeyes.

The Canucks announced they will be revealing the official name of the time on Friday, July 9.

RELATED: City of Abbotsford, Canucks finalize partnership agreement

abbotsfordhockeyNHLvancouver canucks

Previous story
Langley golfer Rose Chen wins at Cultus Lake during heat wave
Next story
Langley runner punches ticket to Toyko

Just Posted

Regan Yee and Crystal Emmanuel ensure Toyko qualifier series ended in style. (Athletics Canada/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley runner punches ticket to Toyko

Langley Township's policy is to fight climate change by adding to the tree canopy, including along greenways like this one near 77th Avenue and 208th Street. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Township plans to fight heat by adding trees to Langley

Greater Vancouver Zoo marketing manager Cody Gampe shows off a Coelophysis, a dinosaur that’s part of the new Mesozoic Adventure. (Matthew Claxton/Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Greater Vancouver Zoo takes a page out of Jurassic Park’s playbook

Langley’s Rose Chen, 12, won her division at the MJT Mini Tour at Cultus Lake Golf Club on Sunday, June 27. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley golfer Rose Chen wins at Cultus Lake during heat wave