The magnificent seven: Langley wrestlers likely medal-winners at provincial championships

Among more than 500 attending BC Secondary School Wrestling Championships at Langley Events Centre

Look for a strong showing by the seven Langley wrestlers competing at this weekend’s BC Secondary School Wrestling Championships at the Langley Events Centre, their coach predicted.

Ella Haladin, Nathan Ewing, Harrison Woods, Kanen Hunter, Jack McEwan, Jonathan Brack and Parmjot Sidhu are among 526 wrestlers in 29 weight classes.

Kamil Golowko, who is coaching the Langley contingent with Gurjot Kooner, thinks many will be coming home with new neck ornaments.

“Parm should win gold,” Golowko told the Langley Advance Times.

“Harrison could medal in the top three. Nathan, Ella and Jack can all place in the top six.”

Six of the seven are from D.W. Poppy, while Ewing is from Langley Secondary School.

Saturday, Feb. 15, will be the weigh-in, with action getting underway Sunday.

A consolation round is scheduled for Monday.

A former wrestler turned politician will be on hand.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, was an accomplished wrestler as a high school student attending Thomas Haney Secondary.

Beare competed for two years at the Maple Ridge school, in 1993 and 1994, and both times saw her finish the high school season atop the podium for her weight class.

“She was tough, she was determined and she was focused. That feeling of never giving up … that is what allowed her to win so many times,” recalled her high school coach, Larry Kliparchuk. “She was a good student and didn’t lose very often.”

“Watching these athletes right now, watching the drive, the determination and the dedication, I look back at it now and realize these are the skills that have taken me to where I am today as the minister responsible for sport,” Beare explained.

“It is having good people around you who teach you great sportsmanship and great teamwork that allow me to work in an environment with people all across the province.”

“Competitions like these ones help inspire our young athletes to challenge themselves and strive for their personal best.”



