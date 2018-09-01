The Langley Thunder Novice A1 Box Lacrosse team celebrate a perfect season. Supplied

The undefeated: a perfect season for Thunder Novice A1 Box Lacrosse Team

Teams of nine- and 10-year olds won 38 games in a row

Last season, the Langley Thunder Novice A1 Box Lacrosse Team dominated their league with a record of 17-2-1 and one gold tournament medal out of three tournaments.

This season, they did even better.

The core group of returning players won every game they played, 38 wins in 38 games, including four shut-outs during the season.

Along the way, the nine- and 10-year-olds scored 292 goals while allowing just 63 against and recording only 91 penalty minutes

The team went 18-0 in three tournaments, bringing home three gold medals; the Salmon Festival Tournament in Richmond, the Calgary Canada Tournament and Crosby Novice All Star Tournament in Burnaby, which is considered the provincials for their age group.

The team was also awarded the most sportsmanlike award at the Jack Crosby Tournament.

It was an “incredible accomplishment,” said head coach Jason Goller.

“As coaches and parents we were truly proud and inspired by what these boys achieved this season and more so about how they went about doing it. All the coaches feel it’s a privilege to work with these boys and it will be exciting to watch these players grow in the coming years”

Among the 16 players (plus a goalie) on the roster it was common to have 12 to 14 players on the score sheet, the coach said.

“Every player contributed in a meaningful way to every game,” Goller said, praising them for their “dedication, discipline, respect, sportsmanship, teamwork and work ethic.”

“We had coaches of bantam and midget teams tell their boys to watch how these novice players were playing the game.”

The 2018 Undefeated Champions – Langley Novice A1s:

Coaches: Jason Goller; Tyler Walker; Connar Abrams; Dan Read

The Players:

#2 Cooper Arbuthnot

#4 Gavin Walker

#6 Jovin Gill

#7 Jackson Read

#9 Madden Bakatsis

#10 Maximo Goller

#11 Grayson Pinchin

#12 Jackson Schroeder

#13 Zolten Leung

#14 Logan Claxton

#15 Vaughn Williams

#16 Colten Lifton

#17 James McIntyre

#18 Mason Eastgate

#20 Mason Begg

#21 Owen Van Ryn

#30 Marcus Khan

