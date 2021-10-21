There is a Langley angle to the story about a newly-minted team taking the Canadian Championships

Former Walnut Grove players were on the diamond for UBCO Heat

Two former Walnut Grove ballplayers helped propel the UBC Okanagan (UBCO) team to the Canadian Collegiate Softball Association (CCSA) Championship.

Langley’s Jessica Douglas and Anna Rudetsky played for the UBCO Heat softball club, which became Canadian champions by downing the St. Clair Saints 5-4 in extra innings in Kelowna on Sunday, Oct 10.

Nevada Johnson of the UBC Okanagan Heat (10) used her arm and bat to help her team win a national championship. Johnson picked up the win here against the University of Regina Cougars on the mound, then drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning in the gold-medal game as the Heat edged the St. Clair College Saints of Windsor, Ont. 5-4 in the final. (Tammy Stelmachowich/Black Press)

Nevada Johnson drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, ending a season that saw them post a 23-2-1 record, including clean sweep – six wins, no losses – at the national championship.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled for this university, the UBCO Heat softball program and this outstanding group of young women,” said head coach Joni Frei following the victory.

“Winning a national championship is an incredible experience but winning a national championship in front of your home crowd, on your home turf in just your second official season is something these girls will be proud of and remember for the rest of their lives.”

Heat was started in 2019, but the 2020 season was cancelled.

