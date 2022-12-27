Third player signed to Langley’s new pro soccer team

Ahead of its inaugural season in 2023, the Vancouver Football Club is putting together its team

Mamadou Kane will be playing soccer in Langley next year, with the new Vancouver Football Club. (Canadian Premier League)

Langley’s new pro soccer team has signed a third player to be added to the club’s roster ahead of its inaugural season.

The Vancouver Football Club inked a deal with forward Mamadou Kane, a 19-year-old transferring from York United, after signing with the Nine Stripes last December.

A highly rated young attacker, Kane will look to continue his development as a member of Vancouver FC.

“I would like to thank York United for bringing me into the Canadian Premier League,” said Kane.

“I am excited to take this next step in my career with Vancouver FC. I am eager to get started with our new team and compete for my place on the field.”

RELATED: Vancouver FC drafts top two picks in U Sports

The teenage attacker was born in Mbake, Senegal but grew up in Montreal, Que. after a move overseas at the age of nine.

His Canadian soccer playing days began at FS Salaberry in Montreal, and Kane later moved on to the Club de Foot Montreal academy. It was during his time in the academy that Kane represented Canada at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he featured in all three of the team’s matches.

Last year, Kane was named to Canada’s provisional roster ahead of the Concacaf Men’s Under-20 championship.

Kane made 11 appearances in all competitions for York United last year as an 18-year-old, accumulating 291 league minutes and featuring in two Canadian Championship matches. He provided an assist in York’s Canadian Championship defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps, setting up an exciting end to what was a closely contested do-or-die match.

A mid-year loan to FC Edmonton saw Kane spend the remainder of the 2022 season in Alberta, where he logged 77 minutes over seven appearances.

“I am pleased to welcome Mamadou to our growing group of players,” said Afshin Ghotbi, head coach for Vancouver FC.

“Mamadou is an exciting young talent with the drive to excel. With a year under his belt in the Canadian Premier League, he has developed a good understanding of what it takes to succeed in this game. I look forward to seeing the strides he can make in 2023 as he continues to evolve in our environment.”

By adding Kane to the roster, Vancouver FC has now signed three players to its growing squad. Kane joins midfielder Elliot Simmons and goalkeeper Callum Irving as the first three player signings in club history.

“We are excited to see what kind of impact Mamadou can make on the field for us this year,” said the team’s CEO Rob Friend.

“As a club, we are committed to playing our part in developing young Canadian players, and we believe Mamadou has all the tools necessary for a bright future in our league, and in the game in this country.”

RELATED: New Langley-based pro soccer team will be called Vancouver FC

Stay tuned to canpl.ca/vancouverfc for updates.

Vancouver FC was founded in 2022 and will kick off its first Canadian Premier League season in 2023. Based in Langley, VFC is committed to being a professional team that commits more to its community than it takes out, in the pursuit of growing soccer in Canada.

.

LangleysoccerSports