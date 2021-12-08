Three firsts for LOSC swimmer Leilani Fack

Swimmer with Langley Olympians club won every event she was entered in

Langley Olympians Swim Club’s Leilani Fack won every event she was entered in at the Surrey Knights November Long Course Invitational Swim Meet on Nov. 26. (file)

Langley Olympians Swim Club’s Leilani Fack won every event she was entered in at the Surrey Knights November Long Course Invitational Swim Meet.

Held Nov. 26 at the Guildford recreation centre in Surrey the event, viewed as preparation for pending provincial championships and world championship trials, drew 180 swimmers.

Fack, 15, placed first in the 200m freestyle with a time of 2:08.22, the 100m butterfly with a time of 1:02.03 and in the 100m freestyle with a time of 58.40.

She was one of 18 LOSC swimmers to attend the meet.

Teammate Aiden Erickson, 16, placed first in two events; the 400m individual medley and 400m freestyle. He also placed second in the 200m Butterfly with a best time of 2:10.72.

Katelyn Schroeder, 16, was first in the 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke. She also placed second in the 50m freestyle.

Macey Larson, 16, placed first in the 400m individual medley and second in the 200m breaststroke.

READ ALSO: A record-breaking showing by Langley swimmer

Madisen Jacques, 16, placed first in the 200m butterfly.

George Matheos, 17, placed second in the 400m freestyle and 400m individual medley.

Piyush Kaul, 16, placed third in the 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke

Swimmers Jihoon Bae, 14, Danny Park, 13, Kim Schneider, 16, and Alexandru Velicico, 13, all posted 100 per cent best times in all of their events.

Registration for The Langley Olympians Swim Club continues at the Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair pPools.

Call 604-532-5257, email laoscadmin@telus.net or visit www.langleyolympians.com for more details.

READ ALSO: Langley Olympians swimmer breaks two provincial records at Chilliwack meet

READ ALSO: Multiple wins for Langley Olympians swimmers at Surrey meet

LangleySwimming