Three Spartans win events at Harry Jerome International Classic

Students from Langley’s Christian university made a strong showing at a track competition in Burnaby.

Trinity Western’s athletes, past, present and future put on an impressive showing at the Harry Jerome International Track Classic this week.

Three Spartans, representing Langley’s Christian university, won their respective events and five others earned top three results during the two-day competition at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby.

Spartan alum Nathan George (of Coquitlam) finished first in the 400m (international) with a time of 47.35, while Spartans Levi Neufeld (Winnipeg) won the 3000m (national) in 8:16.24, and David Boyd (Victoria) topped the pole vault field (national) with a clearance of 4.55m.

Meanwhile, TWU’s Denzel Brown (Coquitlam) was second in long jump with a mark of 6.83m, Chris Weiss (West Vancouver) trailed only Boyd in the pole vault pit, clearing 4.40m.

Alums Adam Marshall (Langley), James Linde (Coquitlam), and Nick Ayin (Coquitlam) each earned third-place finishes, with Marshall finishing the 800m (national) in 1:53.81, Linde crossing the line in the 100m (international) in 10.70 and Ayin finishing the 200m (national) in 22.11. Linde also finished fourth in the 200m (international) in 21.24.

Incoming recruit, Sam Prevost, was sixth in the 400m (national) with a time of 51.75.

The recently graduated Regan Yee (South Hazelton) was seventh in the 1500m (international) in 4:15.23.

As official members of U SPORTS, the Spartans currently compete in 10 sports in the Canada West conference, including women’s and men’s soccer, volleyball, basketball, cross country and track & field. TWU also competes in the British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League in men’s hockey.

TWU results at Harry Jerome International Classic

MEN

100m (open international) 3rd – James Linde – 10.70

200m (open international) – 4th – James Linde – 21.24

200m (open national) – 3rd – Nick Ayin – 22.11 and 5th – Ben Tjernagel – 22.56

400m (open international) – 1st – Nathan George – 47.35

400m (open national) – 6th – Sam Prevost – 51.75

800m (open national) – 3rd – Adam Marshall – 1:53.81, 7th – James Lam – 1:55.80, and 10th – Tyler DeJong – 1:58.72

800m (U20) – 4th – Paul Buckingham – 1:56.41

3000m (open national) – 1st – Levi Neufeld – 8:16.24 and 6th – Nick Colyn – 8:24.89

Pole vault (open national) – 1st – David Boyd – 4.55m, 2nd – Chris Weiss – 4.40m, and NH – Glen Johnston

Long jump (open international) – 2nd – Denzel Brown – 6.83m

WOMEN

1500m (open international) – 7th – Regan Yee – 4:15.23