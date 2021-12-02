Three-time Stanley Cup champ to serve as Vancouver Giants volunteer assistant coach

Brent Seabrook joins Keith McCambridge behind the bench while head coach Michael Dyck is away

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Brent Seabrook will be joining the Vancouver Giants as a volunteer/interim assistant coach, the team announced Wednesday, Dec. 1. (Giants)

Seabrook will join Keith McCambridge behind the bench while head coach Michael Dyck is away at the World Juniors, Vancouver Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta announced Wednesday Dec. 1..

“I’m grateful to the Vancouver Giants ownership, management staff, and the Tampa Bay Lightning for allowing me this opportunity to give back to the game and to help out while Michael Dyck goes for gold,” said Brent Seabrook. “I’m looking forward to being part of the great culture the Giants have created and I can’t wait to get started.”

“We are incredibly excited that Brent has decided to share his wealth of hockey knowledge with our players and staff sitting in as a guest coach while Michael Dyck is at the World Junior Championships,” adds GM Barclay Parneta. “Brent’s hockey experience will surely benefit players and staff alike.”

Brent Seabrook is a veteran of 1114 career NHL regular season games, and an additional 123 playoff games – All with the Chicago Blackhawks. During that time he registered 103 goals and 361 assists for 464 points. He added 20 goals and 39 assists for 59 points in the playoffs. The long-time alternate captain played an integral role in leading the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Internationally, Brent Seabrook represented Canada six different times including: The 2010 Winter Olympics (Gold), the 2005 World Juniors (Gold), the 2004 World Juniors (Silver), the 2003 World Under-18’s (Gold) and the 2001 World Under-17’s (Silver). He also represented Canada at the World Championships in 2006.

Prior to his pro career, Brent Seabrook played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. From 2000-2005 he appeared in 264 games and recorded 39 goals and 137 assists for 176 points. Currently he’s ranked third all-time in franchise scoring for defencemen.

