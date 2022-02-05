Three wins a row for Fort Langley United

New year has been going well for 60-plus soccer team

Fort Langley United won three in a row as play resumed in the B.C. Masters Soccer League. (file)

The new year is off to a good start for the Fort Langley United soccer team, which has now won three on a row, including back-to-back victories over their rivals from Port Moody.

After a Jan. 16 6-0 win over Aldergrove on Jan 16., on Jan. 23, Fort Langley hosted Port Moody FC at Noel Booth.

The game started off evenly matched as both teams searched for an opening, and it was Fort Langley who found the it first as Port Moody found themselves hemmed in their own 18-yard box. With pressure from Fort Langley the ball fell to the foot of Ian Coyle who chipped their keeper for a 1 -0 lead.

The second half saw Fort Langley work the ball down into the Port Moody corner and then with a favourable bounce into the middle of the field where John Spence beat a defender before slotting home Fort’s second goal.

A bit of confusion in Fort United end led to a give away and one of Port Moody’s strikes got past Langley keeper Walt Beukers no chance.

Fort Langley would not be denied on the day as a direct free kick from just outside their penalty area gave Ian Coyle the opportunity to again chip the Port Moody keeper, giving him no chance.

Beukers would be challenged a few more times before the final whistle but the Port Moody players could not get anything past him.

The second half of their back to back vs Port Moody saw Fort Langley take on their rivals at the Port Moody Secondary playing field.

The weather did anything but cooperate as by kick off it was a steady downpour, which did not stop.

It added up to a slow start but Fort Langley started to control the play, but an errand back pass caught the Fort Langley keeper off guard and the ball found the back of the net.

Fort Langley would find a way to equalize when a collection of passes finally found Mike Jones just inside the Port Moody 18 yard box, and the Fort Langley striker was able to create enough space to get a shot away that beat the Port Moody keeper.

Fort Langley took the lead after a free kick was awarded roughly 22 yards out for the Port Moody goal.

Ian Coyle stepped up to take the kick, and a couple of good runs created confusion, and blocked the vision of the keeper. The result was the ball bouncing and then slipping past the Port Moody net minder.

The second half saw Port Moody pressing, looking for the equalizer, but a strong defensive effort enabled Fort Langley to hold on for the win.

The Fort Langley team is a member of the B.C. Masters Soccer League, a recreational soccer league that has been promoting the game of soccer for 42 years.

