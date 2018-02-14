Thunder crowned provincial champs

Langley U13 field lacrosse team wins tier 1 boys B.C. title

The Langley Thunder overcame an early deficit and then hung on late to capture the gold medal.

The U13 tier 1 boys field lacrosse team was competing at the Burnaby Sports Complex over the weekend, ending their season as provincial champions.

“This is huge. Starting out this year, we knew we had a pretty good team and it all worked out pretty well,” said Alex Vanichuk, the Langley head coach.

“We knew we had a shot throughout the year with the way the kids were playing.”

Langley was tops during the Pacific Coast Field Lacrosse Association season, dropping just two games during league play.

Their strong season continued with a 5-0 record at provincials, including a back-and-forth gold-medal game against Nanaimo.

Nanaimo led early before the Thunder took control in the middle part of the game and they lead 7-3 with about six or seven minutes to go. Nanaimo would cut the lead to a single goal, but the Thunder were able to gain control and kills out the clock over the final couple of minutes.

In the team’s other four games at provincials, three of the victories were by multiple goals as they beat Pacific Rim 7-3, Surrey 11-2 and 10-5 over the Adanacs. The team’s other win was by a 7-6 score over Victoria.

The Thunder team is made up of Andrew Cowan, Austin Vanichuk, Bailey Vanichuk, Finn Harapiak, Hudson Zazelenchuk, Jonathan Grywacheski, Jordan Tomica, Keegan Okino, Cole Gillam, Mathew Tipper, Rylan Maher, Scott Larden, Shawn Morse, Tydus Schroeder and Wyatt Dayman. The coaches are Alex Vanichuk, Dylan Lacroix and Nic Jackson.

•••

Two other Langley boys’ squads were also competing in Burnaby.

The U15 tier 1 Thunder team went 1-4 while the U18 tier 1 team was 0-5.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Veteran Olympic camera operator: been there, done that, and loving every minute

Just Posted

Veteran Olympic camera operator: been there, done that, and loving every minute

Pyeongchang marks Langley resident Rick Regamble’s 13th Olympic Winter Games

VIDEO: Overnight snowfall may have contributed to crash on Hwy. 1 through Langley

Semi jackknifed and ended up in ditch, blocking eastbound traffic

Thunder crowned provincial champs

Langley U13 field lacrosse team wins tier 1 boys B.C. title

WHAT’S IN STORE: Young Langley professionals keep Sleep Out movement growing

A local communications manager joins 80 sleeping on the streets in Vancouver Thursday.

UPDATED: Snowfall warning lifted after up to 15 centimetres of snow falls in Lower Mainland

Environment Canada had predicted up to half a foot

VIDEO: Widen the freeway now, Langley chamber insists

Business advocates describe cancelling bridge tolls and highway expansion as ‘disappointing.’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program celebrating 47 years of helping folks out

UPDATE: 14 Florida high school shooting victims reported, shooter in custody

Police say they are responded and victims are being reported

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

Canucks sign GM Jim Benning to multi-year extension

In letter, president Trevor Linden says goal is to ‘build a young, fast, exciting Canucks team’

WestJet diverts flight in B.C. due to fire warning light

Plane landed without incident in Prince George.

Most Read