Thunder embark upon ‘make or break’ weekend

Crucial two-game road trip for senior A lacrosse team

This weekend could make or break the season for the Langley Thunder.

The senior A lacrosse team heads to Vancouver Island for a crucial two-game road trip with stops in Victoria vs. the Shamrocks on Friday (July 6) and Saturday (July 7) in Nanaimo against the Timbermen.

With just seven games remaining in the Western Lacrosse Association regular season, the Thunder sit tied in points with Nanaimo (and Burnaby) for the fourth and final playoff spot, as well as just three points back of third-place Victoria.

While every game down the stretch is crucial, the Timbermen contest is of massive significance as just a tie would give Nanaimo the season series which would be crucial should they both finish with identical points and records. The teams have already played twice, with Nanaimo prevailing 16-13 before the clubs settled for a 10-10 tie in the rematch.

In their earlier match with the Shamrocks, Victoria doubled up Langley 14-7. However, that game came prior to Langley making a pair of huge additions in the return of veterans Dane Dobbie and Garrett Billings. Dobbie has played in four games, registering a dozen goals and 23 points. Billings has suited up in three contests with a goal and 12 assists.

Since starting the season 1-4, Langley is 3-2-1 in their previous six games.

Another bright spot has been goaltender Jake Sundar, who is 2-2 on the season, but has won both his starts, including the team’s last game, a 9-7 win over New Westminster, where he made 50 saves. For the season, Sundar is third in save percentage (.830) and fourth in goals against average (9.15) among all WLA goaltenders.

Following the Island trip, the Thunder return to Langley Events Centre on July 11 as they host the top-team in the WLA, the Maple Ridge Burrards.

The Thunder are wearing special purple jerseys in support of the Tessa Beauchamp Foundation. Online bidding on the game-worn jerseys is currently open. A&W will also be selling root beer floats as well as conducting their A&W second intermission frisbee toss. Proceeds from both the frisbee toss and float sales will be donated to the Trevor Wingrove Bursary Fund.

