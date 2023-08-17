Langley Thunder have a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-seven Western Lacrosse Association finals, following an 11-9 win over the New Westminster Salmonbellies on Wednesday night at Queen’s Park Arena. (Ryan Molag, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Thunder have a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-seven Western Lacrosse Association finals, following an 11-9 win over the New Westminster Salmonbellies on Wednesday night at Queen’s Park Arena. (Ryan Molag, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Thunder enjoy Game 1 victory, but prepare for tough fight in finals

Langley’s WLA lacrosse team walk away with 11-9 victory over New West Wednesday, host Game 2 Friday

Langley Thunder led from nearly from start to finish in taking Game 1 of the Western Lacrosse Association finals.

New Westminster Salmonbellies would open the scoring 27 seconds into Wednesday’s best-of-seven series-opening game at Queen’s Park Arena, but Connor Robinson tied the game less than a minute later before Robert Church scored three straight to give the Thunder the lead the rest of the way in an 11-9 victory.

Langley led 5-1 after a period and 9-6 through 40 minutes before New Westminster twice got to within a goal – but could never pull even.

They were held scoreless over the final 6:23.

Church was the game’s first star following his four-goal, eight-point performance.

He said the team was able to move the ball and hit their shots, especially early which was key to building a lead in a hostile environment.

“We were relentless on loose balls and getting resets and took advantage of that. Credit to the D and Frankie played unbelievable as usual and held them in the end,” Church said.

“It is going to be a battle. They have no let-up. Couple of times we would get three, four-goal leads and they kept battling back and they played really hard until the end. It is going to be like that all series,” he added.

Curtis Dickson – the game’s third star also had a hat trick to go along with his six points, while Dylan Kinnear scored twice with Dane Dobbie and Robinson each adding a goal and two helpers.

Frank Scigliano was solid in goal with 42 saves as Langley was outshot 51-50.

Zach Higgins made 39 saves in the Salmonbellies net, with Mitch Jones leading the team offensively with a goal and three assists. Keegan Bal added a pair of goals, Kevin Crowley – the game’s second star – had one goal and two assists also had a multi-point night.

Langley scored once on the power-play on three chances – although their last opportunity was the final 16 seconds after New Westminster’s Ryan Martel was assessed a five-minute high sticking major and game misconduct. The Salmonbellies scored twice on four chances.

“Our offence was flying and really set the tone for us and our defence was able to shut the door,” said Langley coach Ian Poole.

“It is always a good feeling when you come out with a gutsy win like this,” he added.

“It is never easy to win a first game on the road in the playoffs, especially in an atmosphere like this, but it always feels good when you bring the effort, and it paid off in the end with what we came for.”

The series now shifts to Langley Events Centre for Game 2 on Friday night, Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

The Thunder will also be auctioning off their special game-worn jerseys with 100 per cent of the proceeds benefitting the Tessa Beauchamp Foundation.

Click here to learn more about the event or to bid on the jerseys.

RELATED: Preview of Langley Thunder versus New West Salmonbellies

and

READ MORE: Langley Thunder bound for WLA finals

.

LacrosseLangleyLangley Events Centre

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Watch show jumping live on tbird TV

Just Posted

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer

Left to right are Kristina Gosgrey, Janet Bennet, Mark Touzeau, Teri James, Joanne Berman, Jan Morgan, Jim McGregor, Coun. Rosemary Wallace, Herv Bezjak, and Harvey Joseph. (Douglas Park Pickleball Club/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Pickleball players donate $20K to Langley City school

Langley Thunder have a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-seven Western Lacrosse Association finals, following an 11-9 win over the New Westminster Salmonbellies on Wednesday night at Queen’s Park Arena. (Ryan Molag, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Thunder enjoy Game 1 victory, but prepare for tough fight in finals

Metro Vancouver sets lawn watering restrictions for its various member communities. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley couple irked by lawn watering rules