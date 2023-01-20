Thunder keeps Abbott, Brunsch for senior A season

The Langley Thunder Senior A lacrosse team has announced that Matt Abbott and Kyle Brunsch will be remaining with the organization for the upcoming season. The Western Lacrosse Association (WLA) held its Graduating Junior Draft on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and each of the seven Senior A teams was permitted to protect two players from their respective junior programs.

“We are thrilled to keep both Matt and Kyle in the Langley Thunder organization,” said Rob Buchan, the Senior Thunder general manager. “Kyle is a proven dynamic goal scorer while Matt was the top face-off guy in the BCJunior A Lacrosse League (BCJALL) and both will fit in perfectly with the core we have established at the senior level.”

Both Abbott and Brunsch were integral parts of a Langley squad which advanced to the BC Junior A Lacrosse League finals for the first time in the Thunder program’s history. Each player was also recognized with a major award, with Abbott receiving the Al Boles Award for Most Inspirational Player and Brunsch being the recipient of the John Urban Award for Top Graduating Player.

Brunsch, a right-handed forward from Langley, led the Thunder with 34 goals and was second with 54 points in 14 games. He followed that up with 32 goals and 50 points in 11 playoff games, with his 32 goals being 10 more than any other player. Abbott, who is from Mission, was dynamic at the face-off dot with a .616 winning percentage (175-106) while adding five goals and nine points in 14 games. He was also a key part of the Thunder defence and had 134-97 (.580) on face-offs in the playoffs, with four goals and six points in 11 games.

Abbott already has significant experience at the Senior A level as he joined Langley for the WLA Finals and the team’s subsequent appearance at the Mann Cup. He played six games in the WLA playoffs, and was 70-60 in the face-off circle with three goals and seven points. He then added five assists in six games at the Mann Cup championships.

The Langley Thunder organization is looking forward to the contributions of Abbott and Brunsch in the upcoming season. The team is hoping to build on their success from last year and continue to make their mark in the WLA.

