Robert Church (right) celebrated one of his two goals during Langley’s Game 1 victory over the Nanaimo Timbermen at Langley Events Centre. Thursday, Church scored six times and finished with 12 points in a 17-10 Game 2 win in Nanaimo. (Ryan Molag file photo/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Thunder roll over Timbermen

VIDEO: Langley team one win away from WLA finals

A third period comeback has put the Langley Thunder one victory away from a spot in the Western Lacrosse Association Finals.

Trailing for much of the first 40 minutes on Thursday night, Aug. 3 at Frank Crane Arena to the host Nanaimo Timbermen — the Timbermen led for all but 7:19 of the first two periods — Langley scored eight unanswered third period goals for the 17-10 come-from-behind victory in game two of the teams’ semi-final series.

Nanaimo led 6-5 after one period and 10-9 through 40 minutes before Langley dominated the final frame.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A win to start the semis by Langley Thunder

The Thunder now lead the best-of-five series 2-0 with a chance to close things out on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Langley Events Centre.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.

In game one, captain Connor Robinson paced the offence with six goals and he was right back at it on Thursday, scoring five more times and finishing with seven points. But while Robinson had a sock trick in the opener, Robert Church duplicated that feat in game two, scoring six times to go along with six assists to finish with a dozen points.

Church has now scored 13 goals over his last three WLA games.

Curtis Dickson also had a seven-point game for Langley with a pair of goals and five helpers.

The rest of the offence saw Dane Dobbie (1-3), Nathaniel Kozevnikov (1-2), Reece Callies (1-1) and Chase Scanlan (1-0) also find the back of the net.

Frank Scigliano made 38 saves in the Thunder goal, including stopping all 15 Timbermen shots in the third period.

READ ALSO: WLA Thunder players named all-stars

The Timbermen were led by three goals from Ryan Sheridan with Zach Manns (2-1), Brett McIntyre (1-3), Colton Lidstone (1-1), Taggert Clark (1-1), Ethan Ticehurst (1-1) and Nate Wade (1-0) providing the rest of the offence. Justin Geddie finished with 34 saves in the Nanaimo net.

Special teams did not play much of a factor in the outcome as Langley was 1-2 on the power-play while the Timbermen were 0-for-1 but did score a short-handed goal.

