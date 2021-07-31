Thunder shocks Saints in 12-10 win

Andrew Joseph is watched by a Port Coquitlam Saints defender during BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League action at Langley Events Centre on July 27. Joseph scored three times as the Thunder rallied for a 12-10 victory. (Damon James/Langley Events Centre)

Trailing by a pair of goals with just over eight minutes to play in the second period, the Langley Thunder scored five of the final six goals to stun the Port Coquitlam Saints 12-10 on Tuesday night at Langley Events Centre.

After Langley rallied to even the score at nine goals apiece at the end of the second period, the visiting Saints restored the advantage with a goal in the opening minute of the final frame. But Blake Larsen tied the game less than 90 seconds later and Kanen Hunter gave the Thunder their first lead of the game with 13:01 to play. Andrew Joseph would seal the victory with a goal in the final seconds, his third of the game, while goaltender Noah Kozevnikov made six saves over the final period, finishing the game with 27 stops.

The win improved the Thunder to 3-4 while Port Coquitlam saw their record drop to 2-5.

Josh Bramley led the offence with assists on five of the team’s season-high dozen goals while Hunter, Larsen, Curtis Goode and Andrew Cowan potted a pair of goals apiece. Tristan Kirkham finished with a goal and two helpers.

The Thunder are back in action on Sunday at Langley Events Centre when they host the Nanaimo Timbermen. The game gets underway at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed for free at www.tfsetv.ca.

READ MORE: Langley Thunder drop two

LacrosseLangleySports