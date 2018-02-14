Thunder stymied by Surrey, twice

Surrey tops Langley in U12 tier 2 girls field lacrosse provincial championship at Willoughby Community Park

Surrey is all that stood between Langley and the gold medal.

The Langley Thunder U12 tier 2 field lacrosse team went 3-2 at this past weekend’s provincial championships at Langley’s Willoughby Community Park, but both losses came at the hands of the Surrey squad.

Surrey handed the Thunder a 10-4 loss to round-robin play and then again 6-4 in the gold-medal match on Monday.

“Those girls gave everything they had,” said Thunder coach Daniel Lowes. “They played their hearts out.”

“A silver medal is a great finish for the team, (especially) from where they began the season at.”

Of his 16 players, 13 were new to the U12 level and with such a relatively new squad, the coaching staff was focused less on goals and expectations and more on getting them out on the field and learning and enjoying the game.

And after a tough start to the season, the team found its stride late, culminating in a 3-2 showing at provincials, with wins over the Adanacs (4-2), Mid Island (9-5) and Burnaby (11-5).

“It was quite the journey for the girls and to have them do what they did, made me proud,” the coach said.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Silver lining for Thunder U15
Next story
Thunder crowned provincial champs

Just Posted

Veteran Olympic camera operator: been there, done that, and loving every minute

Pyeongchang marks Langley resident Rick Regamble’s 13th Olympic Winter Games

WATCH: Seeking homes for hounds in Langley

A greyhound adoption group is looking for new owners.

VIDEO: Overnight snowfall may have contributed to crash on Hwy. 1 through Langley

Semi jackknifed and ended up in ditch, blocking eastbound traffic

Thunder crowned provincial champs

Langley U13 field lacrosse team wins tier 1 boys B.C. title

WHAT’S IN STORE: Young Langley professionals keep Sleep Out movement growing

A local communications manager joins 80 sleeping on the streets in Vancouver Thursday.

VIDEO: Widen the freeway now, Langley chamber insists

Business advocates describe cancelling bridge tolls and highway expansion as ‘disappointing.’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

17 dead, shooter identified in Florida school shooting

The shooter was former student

B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Father Dean Henderson is new pastor at Sooke church

Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Prime Minister plans new legislative framework towards stronger rights and greater control

Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

Vancouver remains Canada’s second priciest rental city: stats

Burnaby, Victoria, Kelowna and Abbotsford all made the list of 26 cities

Ottawa delays B.C.-Ottawa child care funding deal amid heightened pipeline dispute

Tensions escalate between Alberta and B.C. over Kinder Morgan expansion

First sighting of sperm whale off B.C. coast

DFO scientist says whale may have been exploring new waters or looking for more food sources

Most Read