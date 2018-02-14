Thunder stymied by Surrey, twice

Surrey is all that stood between Langley and the gold medal.

The Langley Thunder U12 tier 2 field lacrosse team went 3-2 at this past weekend’s provincial championships at Langley’s Willoughby Community Park, but both losses came at the hands of the Surrey squad.

Surrey handed the Thunder a 10-4 loss to round-robin play and then again 6-4 in the gold-medal match on Monday.

“Those girls gave everything they had,” said Thunder coach Daniel Lowes. “They played their hearts out.”

“A silver medal is a great finish for the team, (especially) from where they began the season at.”

Of his 16 players, 13 were new to the U12 level and with such a relatively new squad, the coaching staff was focused less on goals and expectations and more on getting them out on the field and learning and enjoying the game.

And after a tough start to the season, the team found its stride late, culminating in a 3-2 showing at provincials, with wins over the Adanacs (4-2), Mid Island (9-5) and Burnaby (11-5).

“It was quite the journey for the girls and to have them do what they did, made me proud,” the coach said.



