Canadian Hyde Moffat cleared a barrier at the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley last year. (file)

Thunderbird Show Park cancels Canadian Premier and Odlum Brown BC Open

First cancellation in 47-year history of Langley

Thunderbird Show Park has called off several major May events.

Both the Canadian Premier, set for May 19–24 and the Odlum Brown BC Open, set for May 26–31 will not proceed, said the announcement issued Friday, Match 27th, by park president Jane Tidball and COO Chris Pack.

“In times of duress, like the global one we’re currently experiencing due to COVID-19, families come together to support one another,” the statement read.

“Ironically, the best way we can support you at this exceptional moment in history is by staying apart.”

It is the first time in Thunderbird Show Park’s 47-year history that events have been cancelled.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Coyle wins World cup at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley

READ ALSO: Former rider building jumps for Thunderbird Show Park

“In keeping with the World Health Organization guidelines and those of the Canadian Federal and Provincial governments, we’re committed to doing our part to flatten the curve and cancelling all planned events at tbird through May, including the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Canada.”

Competitors entered in the May shows have the option of receiving a full refund on deposits or of re-assigning their deposit to a future tbird show along with a $50 “Thank You” credit.

Tbird management hopes to offer an additional week of competition in September.

“Stay safe and stay healthy,” the announcement concluded.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleySports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley softball team plays ball, while maintaining ‘social distancing’

Just Posted

Thunderbird Show Park cancels Canadian Premier and Odlum Brown BC Open

First cancellation in 47-year history of Langley

VIDEO: Feeding front-line medical responders at Langley Memorial Hospital

When a volleyball championship was cancelled, the teams decided to repurpose the registration fees

VIDEO: Sirens show support for Langley Memorial Hospital staff

Friday drive-past the latest in a province-wide campaign to boost morale at B.C. medical facilities

Smiling 98-year-old inspires new ways to connect at Langley hospital

Foundation staff liaise between patients and loved-ones who can’t visit due to restrictions

VIDEO: Langley schools transition students to at-home learning

During the next two weeks a new model will be rolled out to parents, pupils of kids in public school

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

Experts weigh in on best handling of groceries during COVID-19 pandemic

Study suggests the virus can live for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic

COVID-19 world update: Enforceable quarantine in NYC?; France orders 1 billion masks

Spain warns EU’s future at stake; New York governor calls Trump’s idea ‘federal declaration of war

Blue ribbons popping up along streets in Abbotsford in praise of B.C. healthcare workers

Healthcare worker’s family starts local trend of morale support

Earth Hour 2020 kicks off online Saturday night

Action moves online due to COVID-19

B.C. COVID-19 cases rise 92 to 884, one more death, 81 in care

Outbreak action underway in 12 long-term care homes

B.C. veterinarians want to smooth the fur of COVID-19-worried pet owners

Vets expect to continue giving your fur buddies the help they need while social distancing

B.C. VIEWS: Small businesses need our help

Just as integral in neighbourhoods in Vancouver and Surrey as they are in Prince George or Kelowna

‘Tremendous’ response from blood donors has supply keeping pace with demand

About 400,000 of Canada’s 37 million residents give blood on a regular basis

Most Read