Thunderbird Show Park cancels Canadian Premier and Odlum Brown BC Open

Canadian Hyde Moffat cleared a barrier at the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley last year. (file)

Thunderbird Show Park has called off several major May events.

Both the Canadian Premier, set for May 19–24 and the Odlum Brown BC Open, set for May 26–31 will not proceed, said the announcement issued Friday, Match 27th, by park president Jane Tidball and COO Chris Pack.

“In times of duress, like the global one we’re currently experiencing due to COVID-19, families come together to support one another,” the statement read.

“Ironically, the best way we can support you at this exceptional moment in history is by staying apart.”

It is the first time in Thunderbird Show Park’s 47-year history that events have been cancelled.

“In keeping with the World Health Organization guidelines and those of the Canadian Federal and Provincial governments, we’re committed to doing our part to flatten the curve and cancelling all planned events at tbird through May, including the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Canada.”

Competitors entered in the May shows have the option of receiving a full refund on deposits or of re-assigning their deposit to a future tbird show along with a $50 “Thank You” credit.

Tbird management hopes to offer an additional week of competition in September.

“Stay safe and stay healthy,” the announcement concluded.

