Major Bantam Thunderbirds swept a two-game weekend stand against the Prince George Cougars. (Ilona Schmidt photo)

Thunderbirds down Cougars to take sole possession of third in major bantam hockey

Langley players made the difference in game against Prince George

Major Bantam Thunderbirds headed into a two-game weekend stand against the Cariboo Cougars on Saturday, Nov. 30, tied with that team for third place.

They had a loss to avenge, as their only previous meeting was a lopsided affair where Prince George dominated the Fraser Valley T-birds, winning 3-0.

Prince George, the most penalized team in the league, had two players in the first game kicked out for dangerous play. Cougars amassed 35 minutes in penalties in the first game.

Thunderbirds won the first game 4-2.

Goalie Jason Roth kept the cats at bay, while Langley’s Nathan Produnak scored a pair with Hayden Hall from Langley adding one.

Ryan Pretty from Abbotsford scored on a pass from Thomas Dohms of Abbotsford to round out the scoring. Mission’s Ryan Elson and Langley’s Mitch Kehler added assists in the game.

Tbirds trailed much of the second game but kept pushing until they tied it with 1:52 remaining on the clock.

Hall potted his second of 2 in the game to tie it 2-2.

Produnak and Elson added assists in regulation time.

Over time saw Langley’s Nicholas Peebles snap one through the Cougars tender to sweep the weekend and give the team sole possession of third, three points up on the Cougars.

Coach Nathan Martz said the players did “a great job competing against a very tough team.’

“Any time you can sweep a weekend you know you did a lot of good things,” Martz observed.

Both games took place in Abbotsford.

Photos by Ilona Schmidt.


Major Bantam Thunderbirds celebrate a win against the Prince George Cougars. The team, which has a substantial contingent of Langley players, swept the Nov. 30 - Dec. 1 series. (Ilona Schmidt photo)

Major Bantam Thunderbirds swept a two-game weekend stand against the Prince George Cougars. (Ilona Schmidt photo)

