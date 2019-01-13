Thunderbirds sweep Spartans in Langley university basketball action

Former Walnut Grove Gator Jaden Cohee helped UBC men secure wins

Trinity Western Spartans pushed the No. 4 UBC Thunderbirds for 30 minutes before falling 100-80 in Canada West men’s basketball Saturday night in the second of two games at the Langley Events Centre.

Fomer Walnut Grove Gator Jaden Cohee was responsible for five of the UBC points.

Cohee leads the UBC team with 19.2 points per game, which is tied for sixth in Canada West, averaging 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

“Growing up in Langley, even before the provincial championships, we were always playing there,” Cohee said before the games.

“I have spent a lot of time there. “

READ MORE: Langley basketball star Jadon Cohee returns

On the previous night, the Thunderbirds started strong, and never trailed as they defeated the Spartans 112-65.

Cohee scored 22 points for UBC in that game.

“We could have splintered apart, but our guys came back and battled,” said TWU Head Coach Aaron Muhic.

“We have a lot of injuries, and we are pretty banged up, so I was super happy with the way we competed.”

Trinity Western now travels to Winnipeg to take on the University of Manitoba next weekend for Friday, Jan. 18 and Saturday, Jan. 19 night games.

In Canada West women’s basketball action Saturday night at the Langley Events Centre, the UBC Thunderbirds pulled away from Trinity Western after an evenly matched first half to defeat the Spartans 70-48.

UBC’s win puts them at a 10-4 season, while the Spartans drop down to an 8-6 season record.

Rookie forward Nicole Fransson led the Spartans with 12 points and nine rebounds, four of which were offensive.

“We really struggled to generate any offence from the disruptive defence we were getting,” said TWU Head Coach Cheryl Jean-Paul.

In Friday action, UBC’s Maddison Penn and Keylyn Filewich each earned a double-double to lead the visiting Thunderbirds to a 76-64 win over Trinity Western.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants return to Langley Events Centre with a win

Just Posted

Thunderbirds sweep Spartans in Langley university basketball action

Former Walnut Grove Gator Jaden Cohee helped UBC men secure wins

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants return to Langley Events Centre with a win

Record-breaking performance by Bowen Byram during victory over Kamloops

VIDEO: Rogers Hometown Hockey tour underway in Langley City

Streets packed with hockey fans of all ages

Giants acquire defenceman Nicholas Draffin

Will play against Kamloops Saturday and Victoria Sunday at the Langley Events Centre.

Langley Junior Thunder Lacrosse team gets a new head coach

High-scoring player Dan Dobbie named new boss of the BC Junior A Lacrosse League squad

Foreign affairs minister welcomes ‘brave new Canadian’ as Saudi teen lands in Toronto

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing abusive family in Saudi Arabia

B.C. VIEWS: Tracking propaganda around B.C.’s latest pipeline protest

‘Military invasion’ claims fly around the world in seconds

Trump says he has ‘no idea’ if deal can be made with Pelosi

U.S. government shut down has broken all records

UK PM May: Rejecting Brexit would be catastrophic

Theresa May has urged Parliament to support her little-loved EU divorce deal

Pot producers face pushback over odour, smell in Canadian farming town

There are now six licensed marijuana production operations in the community of 17,500 people

Tiny coffeeshops help owners save on rent in high-cost Vancouver, Toronto

Three of the four most expensive main streets in Canada are in Toronto and Vancouver, a report says

Conservationists want protection on ‘Canada’s most magnificent’ old-growth forest

The forest is in the San Juan River Valley near Port Renfrew on southern Vancouver Island

Vancouver police ask for public help to find federal offender

Floyd Quincey Herbert, 47, failed to return to his halfway-house.

Boy, 6, killed after truck hits snowplow on side of Alberta highway

Police say it happened on Highway 16 near Edson, between Edmonton and Jasper National Park.

Most Read