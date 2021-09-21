Elias Pettersson’s status for the game may be in doubt, but the Vancouver Canucks are set to host the Calgary Flames at the Abbotsford Centre on Monday (Sept. 27). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Tickets now available for Vancouver Canucks preseason game in Abbotsford

Game on Monday, Sept. 27 vs. the Calgary Flames, prices range from $72 to $105

Tickets for the Vancouver Canucks preseason game in Abbotsford on Monday (Sept. 27) have now been released to the public.

Vancouver hosts the Calgary Flames and a limited amount of tickets are available, as Abbotsford Centre will be limited to 50 per cent capacity for the game.

The ticket prices range from $72 to $105 before taxes and fees.

As of Sept. 13, one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is required by all attendees aged 12 and older. Fans 11 and under can attend with a guardian. By Oct. 24, full vaccination will be required at Abbotsford Centre. The use of face masks is also required at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

Vancouver opens the preseason on Sunday (Sept. 26) when they travel to Spokane, Wash. to take on the Seattle Kraken. Ticket prices in Spokane begin at $35 and go all the way up to $150.

The Vancouver Canucks training camp begins in Abbotsford on Thursday (Sept. 23) and runs until Saturday (Sept. 25). Tickets are available for $5.50, with all proceeds going to the Canucks For Kids Fund (CFKF) and remaining in the Fraser Valley.

The Canucks also announced a number of 50/50 raffles that will occur during training camp and at the Abbotsford preseason game.

There will be one jackpot through the duration of training camp and the preseason game with the winner announced after the second intermission.

RELATED: Abbotsford hosting Vancouver Canucks training camp, preseason game

