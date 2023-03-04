TODAY: Langley Christian girls downed in semi-finals

In BC School Sports 2A girls basketball play Saturday, Titans face off against Pacers for gold

It will be the No. 1 Mulgrave Titans against the No. 3 Pacific Christian Pacers for the gold medal at the 2023 BC School Sports 2A Girls Basketball Provincial Tournament on Saturday, March 4 at Langley Events Centre after they defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders and Langley Christian Lightning, respectively. (Vancouver Sports Pictures/Special to Langley Advance Times)

One thing is certain: whoever wins today will capture the first BC School Sports 2A girls basketball provincial tournament title in program history.

The Mulgrave Titans are making just their second appearance in 2A tournament history, having finished second in 2022.

Their opponent in today’s (Saturday, March 4) championship final is also a relative newcomer as this is Victoria’s Pacific Christian Pacers third time at the event. The Pacers are already guaranteed a best-ever finish.

The winner will be decided at 3:30 p.m. as the four-day, 16-team event concludes at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

Find out much more about the girls 2A Basketball Provincial Championships that have been running March 1 to 4 at LEC, including schedule details and success online.

Pacific Christian Pacers 48 Langley Christian Lightning 46

Despite a first quarter where they scored just a single field goal during Friday morning play, the Pacific Christian Pacers found their game the rest of the way, ousting the Langley Christian Lightning 48-46.

The Lightning led by as many as 14 points before the Pacers went on a 15-2 run to close the third quarter and tie the score, and then carried that momentum into the fourth where they struck for another quick seven points to take the lead for good.

Langley Christian did have the ball with seconds remaining, but could not get a good look at the basket, forced to launch a shot from well beyond the arc.

Joalea Tupas-Singh (16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals), Eden Kremler (12 points, 7 rebounds) and Kealey Tupas-Singh (11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals) led the way for the Pacers. Leah Aukema led the Lightning with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Mulgrave Titans 85 Holy Cross Crusaders 36

The top-ranked Mulgrave Titans, representing an international school in Vancouver, were too much for the Holy Cross Crusaders, a regional Catholic high school in Surrey, as the No. 1 seed crushed their fourth-ranked opponent 85-36 in the semi-finals on Friday morning, as well.

Four Titans finished in double figures, led by Jenna Talib’s 24 points. She also had six rebounds and three assists. Eva Ruse finished with a monster double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds, also dishing out four assists and a pair of steals. Lucy Xu (21 points, 5 rebounds) and Ava Wilson (20 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) both also cracked the 20-point mark.

Isla Iannuzzi’s 10 points led Holy Cross.

In addition to 2A play unfolding at LEC, stay tuned for details from the 4A and 3A girls tournament also wrapping up Saturday, March 4. The boys play begins March 8, also at LEC, and wraps up next Saturday, March 11.

For full schedule, scores, game sheets, and more information about all the BC School Sports Baketball Provincial Championships, people can go online to: http://www.bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com/

Single game tickets are still available for sale online. Games are also available to stream through pay-per-view at tfsetv.ca.

.