The Canadian Press

Tonight’s sporting event costs more than the Super Bowl, and Obama is going

Tickets are going for more than $4,000 to watch the Duke - North Carolina basketball game

It will cost you more than a Super Bowl ticket to attend this game, and it’s not even considered pro-basketball.

If you want to attend the Duke Blue Devils – North Carolina Tar Heels basketball game Wednesday night, you better be someone or know someone.

There is currently only one ticket let at the low price of $2,865, while the average price of the ticket is over $4,000.

The cheapest Super Bowl ticket went for around just under $3,000.

Tickets for Duke’s NCAA games usually go for under $30 U.S., but this game is one to watch.

The reason for the excitement around this game is Zion Williamson who is reported to be the most exciting NBA prospect since LeBron James. Canadian RJ Barrett leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring. He just recorded Duke’s first triple-double in 13 years.

“We can’t just keep our eye on Superman,” UNC coach Roy Williams said, referring to Williamson.

Barrett and Williamson are clearly the biggest stars on the highest-profile team in the country. Most mock drafts have both being selected early in the NBA draft — should they turn pro after the season.

So it’s not that Barrett is being ignored or overlooked, but it’s more about how dominant Williamson’s presence is across the entirety of college basketball.

Barrett played for the Canadian national team and came to Duke a year early after reclassifying.

Freshmen Williamson, Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones have collectively accounted for 77 per cent of Duke’s scoring this season, including 87 per cent of the team’s points over its last five games.

Wednesday night’s game is expected to attract some big names as well as everyone from former President Barack Obama to Drake to Floyd Mayweather are anticipated to crowd the 9,000 seat arena.

Hundreds have been camping outside Duke College for well over 20 hours in anticipation of the jump ball.

—With files from The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Young curlers compete in Langley
Next story
VIDEO: Langley wrestler takes gold at high school games

Just Posted

Young Langley family plagued by angry cab customers

A couple rents a house formerly used by a cab firm, and unwelcome visitors knocking.

Woman groped on Langley’s 208th Street

Police are asking for tips to identify the man responsible.

PHOTOS: Family Day a success at Aldergrove Telephone Museum

A record number of people visited the Telephone Museum on Monday to tour the historic exhibits.

VIDEO: Langley wrestler takes gold at high school games

Victory felt like a comeback for D.W. Poppy student Parm Sidhu

Why some Langley sidewalks don’t get shovelled

All walkways are not equal under rules that give priority to higher-traffic areas

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Former NHL star Fleury in Surrey for conference on child abuse

At Surrey City Hall, two-day event hosted by Sophie’s Place Child and Youth Advocacy Centre

Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C.

One man is still stuck after avalanche on south coast

‘It consumed my life’: Inside the world of gaming addiction

World Health Organization classifies gaming disorder as a mental health condition

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

The men were pushing two shopping carts with a woman inside

Tonight’s sporting event costs more than the Super Bowl, and Obama is going

Tickets are going for more than $4,000 to watch the Duke - North Carolina basketball game

Most Read