Top Cheese Tournament returns to Langley Events Centre

For box and field lacrosse players hoping to get in a few extra reps in

Say Cheese!

Its’s time for some summer fun as the 2018 Top Cheese 3v3 Tournament returns to Langley Events Centre.

The two-day tournament is perfect for box and field lacrosse players hoping to get in a few extra reps in a fun, fast-paced environment.

The third-year tournament runs Aug. 18 and 19 at LEC.

Each team can have as many as five players, but only three are permitted on the floor at one time, and it is open to both boys and girls teams at the peewee (2006/07) and bantam (2004/05) levels. Cost is $225 per team.

To register, click here.

