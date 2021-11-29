Top coaches part of volleyball symposium next month at Langley Events Centre

Mike Hawkins, UBC’s coach, will be among some of the top volleyball minds from across North America on hand to share their knowledge as part of the coaching symposium next month’s Volleyball Showcase. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Ben Josephson, head coach at Langley’s Trinity Western University, will be among some of the top volleyball minds from across North America on hand to share their knowledge as part of the coaching symposium next month’s Volleyball Showcase at Langley Events Centre.

The Volleyball Showcase features the men’s volleyball teams from the TWU Spartans, UBC Thunderbirds, Alberta Golden Bears and Laval Rouge et Or. Those four teams have combined to win 13 of the past 15 Tantramar Trophies, presented to the top Canadian men’s university team each year.

Josephson, with fellow head coaches; UBC’s Mike Hawkins, Alberta’s Brock Davidiuk and Laval’s Gino Brousseau will be among the speakers at the Coaching Symposium.

Other university coaches scheduled to speak at the symposium include Matt Krueger, the lead assistant with UBC’s men’s program; Gina Schmidt, the head coach for SFU women’s volleyball; and Laurie Eisler, the head coach for Alberta women’s volleyball.

And there will also be coaches with national team experience on both sides of the border with current Team Canada Women’s National Team Head Coach Shannon Winzer, and former U.S. National Team coaches Doug Beal and John Kessel. Beal led the U.S. Men’s National Team to the Olympics three times while Kessel has more than 30 years experience in a variety of roles with USA Volleyball.

“It is fantastic to see such great coaches and leaders in the sport give back so effortlessly. It is a testament to the strength of the volleyball community,” said Elie Shermer, the creator and founder of The Elements Toronto (TET), the organizers behind the showcase event, created to give volleyball fans the opportunity to see some of Canada’s top men’s university programs and superstar players compete for mid-season bragging rights.

The coaches’ symposium is set for Dec. 28 and 29, beginning at 9 a.m. both days.

As for the action on the court, the teams will play a round-robin tournament Dec. 28 to 31 with the top two teams from that set to play for gold on Dec. 31.

For more information or to purchase tickets or passes, visit www.volleyballshowcase.ca.

