Top-flight Langley volleyball event looking for volunteers

‘Volleyball Showcase’ will pit Langley’s TWU Spartans against 5 other top USPORTS women’s teams

Defending champion Trinity Western women’s volleyball team, seen here in a 2019 game, will be playing against five other top USPORTS women’s volleyball teams at the Volleyball Showcase that gets under way Friday, Oct. 14 at Langley Events Centre. Organizers have made a call for volunteers to help with the event. (Langley Advance Times file)

Want a close-up look at some of Canada’s top volleyball teams?

Consider volunteering for the Volleyball Showcase at Langley Events Centre,

Running Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 16, the event features six of the top USPORTS women’s volleyball teams competing in a three-day exhibition including Langley’s Trinity Western Spartans, the UBC Thunderbirds, Alberta Pandas and Mount Royal Cougars, and Ontario’s Queen’s Gaels and Waterloo Warriors each playing three games.

A variety of game operations volunteer positions are available including scorekeeping and more.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years of age (or 15 with parental permission).

To volunteer or for more information, email Amanda.dobbyn@tfse.ca.

Just over a week away from welcoming 6 of the premier @USPORTS_VBall women's programs to @LangleyEvents Not only great action on the court, but a chance to learn from the respective coaches and others as part of the Volleyball Symposium. Tickets at https://t.co/O7u3AuIfhB pic.twitter.com/15GqHbbgVa — The Volleyball Showcase (@vball_showcase) October 7, 2022

The list of attending teams includes the gold, silver and bronze medalists from a season ago — the defending champion Spartans, Cougars, and Pandas.

The event is organized by The Volleyball Network, a company which has promoted and organized events in the sports and entertainment world since 2010.

“The Volleyball Showcase was created to give all volleyball fans the opportunity to see some of Canada’s top women’s university programs and superstar players compete for early-season bragging rights,” said Elie Shermer, the creator and founder of the network.

“We are excited to welcome these teams and watch them compete over what will three great days of action.”

