Top girls basketball teams clash on first day to Langley’s Tsumura Invitational

The annual competition got going at the LEC on Wednesday

The Walnut Grove Gators took down the Argyle Pipers, 76 to 45, on Wednesday, Dec. 15. (Langley Events Centre/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The semi-final round is set for two of the brackets at the 2022 Tsumura Basketball Invitational Girls tournament, while the third 16-team bracket is down to eight teams in contention after 16 games were played on Wednesday at Langley Events Centre.

The semi-final round for the two eight-team brackets were taking place Thursday at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. respectively on Centre Court and South Court. The 16-team bracket will see the quarter-final games played at 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., respectively, also on Centre Court and South Court.

For full tournament schedule, results and rosters, please visit www.langleyeventscentre.com/tbi.

There is no cost to attend the games, which will also be streamed for free at www.tfsetv.ca.

DRAW 3 RECAP

It will be the Maple Ridge Ramblers and Salish Wolves in one semi-final while the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers and R.E. Mountain Eagles battle in the other at the Tsumura Basketball Invitational

MAPLE RIDGE 44 CREDO CHRISTIAN 41

In a tight game from start to finish, the Maple Ridge Ramblers defeated the Credo Christian Kodiaks 44-41. The Ramblers trailed just once (2-0) as they build a 9-point advantage late in the third quarter which proved too much for the Kodiaks to overcome. Kayleigh Mark led Maple Ridge with 22 points while Credo’s Natalie Pruim countered with 20.

LORD TWEEDSMUIR 91 ALDERGROVE 54

Sevene Grewal scored 18 points – the majority of which came from beyond the arc as she connected on five 3-pointers – as the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers defeated the Aldergrove Totems 91-54. Aldergrove’s Hinata Kawalasaki was a scoring machine for the Totems, finishing with an incredible 40 of her team’s 54 points.

R.E. MOUNTAIN 91 RICK HANSEN 45

The R.E. Mountain Eagles received 42 first-half points from the trio of Mackenzie Dalphond, Shylah Ahn and Ava Mort to build a 54-19 lead at the half. The Eagles’ trio finished with 59 points in their team’s 91-45 win over the Rick Hansen Hurricanes. The Hurricanes were led by 18 points from Mannat Bambrah.

SALISH 59 LANGLEY SECONDARY 58 (2/OT)

It took a pair of overtime periods before the Salish Wolves finally vanquished the Langley Secondary Thunderbirds 59-58. Reyna Aujla scored 7 in the overtime periods and 17 of her 23 points came in the fourth quarter and overtime periods. Jaya Kalar, Isabell Nicholson and Caterina Silvia Follo each scored 15 points for the Thunderbirds.

DRAW 2

The Pitt Meadows Marauders face the South Kamloops Titans in one semi-final while the other pits the College Heights Cougars and the Vernon Panthers.

SOUTH KAMLOOPS 50 HERITAGE WOODS 45

A pair of 3-pointers in the final two minutes helped the South Kamloops Titans edge the Heritage Woods Kodiaks 50-45. The Titans trailed 45-44 until Lucy Marchese connected twice from beyond the arc. Kiana Kaczur led South Kamloops with 19 points while Kate Mean was the top scorer for Heritage Woods with 14.

COLLEGE HEIGHTS 60 LAMBRICK PARK 45

Rachel Loukes scored 30 – half her team’s points – as the College Heights Cougars were 60-45 winners over the Lambrick Park Lions. Loukes fouled out near the end of the third quarter, but the deficit of 24 points was too much for the Lions to overcome. Preslie Mace led Lambrick Park with a dozen points.

PITT MEADOWS 69 CLAYTON HEIGHTS 61

The guard combination of Louise Orpiano (24 points) and Jocelyn Boyes (13 points) helped the Pitt Meadows Marauders defeat the Clayton Heights Riders 69-61. The Riders were led by 6-3 centre Emma Yarwood who scored a game-high 28 points.

VERNON 45 ST. JOHN BREBEUF 33

It was a defensive battle between the Vernon Panthers and St. John Brebeuf Bears – each team scored just 3 points in the first and second quarters, respectively, but in the end, it was Vernon prevailing 45-33. Maddy Hackman and Beth Butler led Vernon with 10 points apiece while Josephine Van Tunen led the Bears with a matching 10-point effort.

DRAW 1

The quarter-final round is set with St. Michaels University School facing Mulgrave, Okanagan Mission against Sir Winston Churchill, Kelowna vs. Walnut Grove and Burnaby Central going up against Riverside.

BURNABY CENTRAL 73 FLEETWOOD PARK 35

The Burnaby Central Wildcats held the Fleetwood Park Dragons to just 9 first-half points in a 73-45 victory. While the Dragons struggled to make baskets, the Wildcats hit 5 first-half 3-pointers and 8 for the game. Ankita Chopra led Burnaby Central with 33 points and Sophia Morton had 20. Saavyn Mann had 18 for Fleetwood Park.

MULGRAVE 70 BROOKSWOOD 42

Four players scored a dozen or more points as the Mulgrave Titans used a balanced attack in a 70-42 win over the Brookswood Bobcats. Jenna Talib (20 points) and Ava Wilson (18 points) led the way while Brookswood’s Keeley Read had 15.

SIR WINSTON CHURCHILL 54 YALE 52

With the score tied at 47 in the fourth quarter, the Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs hit the go-ahead bucket and then closed things out from the free-throw line, scoring their final 5 points from the charity stripe in a 54-52 win over the Yale Lions. The Bulldogs frontcourt duo of Stefanie Hart (24 points) and Louise Dykstra (13) led the way in the victory. The Lions’ received 12 points from Jay Hildebrand.

WALNUT GROVE 76 ARGYLE 45

Kiera Pemberton matched a career-high 48 points – which also came at Langley Events Centre – as the Walnut Grove Gators opened with a 76-45 win over the Argyle Pipers. Braeli Anderson (13 points) and Nathalie Francis (12) were the top scorers for Argyle.

RIVERSIDE 84 LANGLEY CHRISTIAN 52

The Riverside Rapids built a 12-point lead after a quarter and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way in a 84-52 win over the Langley Christian Lightning. Jorja Hart had 22 points and Avery Sussex for Riverside. Shaylah Black led the Lightning with 16 points.

KELOWNA 75 SEAQUAM 51

The Kelowna Owls shut down the Seaquam Seahawks offensively in the second half, holding their opponent to 22 points over the final 20 minutes in a 75-51 victory. The Owls’ Sarah Litrico led the way with 21 points and Mav Chahal added 18. Syra Toor scored 17 for Seaquam.

OKANAGAN MISSION 76 R.A. McMATH 45

The Okanagan Mission Huskies held the R.A. McMath Wildcats to 10 points or less in all but one quarter as they won 76-45. The Huskies received a balanced scoring attack with four players scoring in double digits, led by Kanani Coon’s 26 and Presley Hopf’s 20. Marina Radocaj scored 17 for the Wildcats.

ST. MICHAELS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 66 SOUTH DELTA 50

Matching 15-point games from Avery Geddes and Chioma Duru led the St. Michaels University Blue Jags to a 66-50 win over the South Delta Sun Devils. The Blue Jags stifled South Delta offensively, holding the Sun Devils to 21 points in the first half. Kaija Rutledge led her team with 21 points.

