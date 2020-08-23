Seen here celebrating during a 2012 game at the Langley Events Centre, Trinity Western’s Alicia Perrin helped lead the Spartans to multiple victories while winning multiple individual honours (TWU/file)

Top player returns to coach volleyball at Langley’s Trinity Western University

Alicia Perrin is four-time Canada West all-star and two-time All-Canadian

Trinity Western alum Alicia Perrin (’15) is returning to Langley this fall to join the Spartans women’s volleyball coaching staff.

The four-time Canada West all-star and two-time All-Canadian is one of 18 former student-athletes who are participating in the inaugural U SPORTS Female Apprenticeship Coaching Program.

Perrin is joinedby fellow Spartan alum Sarah Neufeld, who will join the coaching staff with the University of Calgary’s women’s basketball program.

Funded through Sport Canada, the new program aims to increase the number of females in coaching positions across Canadian universities, by matching apprentice coaches who have recently graduated, with a mentor coach in one of the 11 U SPORTS-sanctioned sport offerings for women.

“We’re excited to officially launch the Female Apprentice Coaching Program,” said Lisette Johnson-Stapley, Chief Sport Officer at U SPORTS.

“As we all tackle the unprecedented challenges currently facing Canadian sport, this initiative will open new doors and provide the tools for success to recent alumnae, who aspire to become coaches themselves in the near future.”

READ ALSO: Former Spartans duo set to wear Maple Leaf in Langley

Perrin comes back to TWU having spent the last five years both playing professionally abroad and internationally with Team Canada.

The former Spartans middle capped her university careering by leading TWU to its first-ever women’s volleyball national championship in 2014-15 and in the process was named a Canada West First Team All-Star and a 1st Team All-Canadian.

Perrin remains Canada West’s all-time career leader in blocks per set, averaging 1.365 over her five-year career at TWU.

Her 512 career blocks has her second in the conference, trailing only fellow Spartan alum Katie Devaney (’18), who had 532.

Perrin’s 1287.5 career points also has her 10th all-time in Canada West history.

READ ALSO: Perrin off to China with Team Canada

Most recently, Perrin, who has been a mainstay with Canada’s national side, played professionally in Spain with Sanaya Libby’s La Laguna.

Neufeld was part of the TWU women’s basketball program from 2011-13, averaging 9.8 points and 25.4 minutes per game with the Cheryl Jean-Paul-coached Spartans.

She has since coached with Mount Royal University from 2015-18 and is part of the coaching staff at the Calgary Basketball Academy.

The 18 inaugural participants were selected from a total of 26 applications, and collectively represent eight of the 11 sports – soccer, cross country, track and field, hockey, basketball, volleyball, swimming and wrestling – as well as all four U SPORTS member conferences.

All participants in the program will be a member of the coaching staff at their respective schools.

Where possible, they will take part in team practices and games or meets at both the conference and national levels.

Each apprentice coach will also attend at least one National Coaching Certification Program (NCCP) professional development activity, while also providing support in areas such as student-athlete skill development, offering pre-game, in-game and post-game feedback, and assisting with recruitment, video analysis, statistics, scouting and academic mentorship and supervision.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

@TrinityWesternSpartansLangleyTrinity Western UniversityVolleyball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley’s Tiffany Foster racks up wins as competitive riding resumes at Thunderbird Show Park

Just Posted

Top player returns to coach volleyball at Langley’s Trinity Western University

Alicia Perrin is four-time Canada West all-star and two-time All-Canadian

VIDEO: Langley’s Tiffany Foster racks up wins as competitive riding resumes at Thunderbird Show Park

Events are being held without spectators, but fans can watch via video

Traffic tie-up on Hwy. 1 due to vehicle in ditch

Westbound on Hwy. 1 is slow going

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Aug. 23

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Ryan’s Regards: Pack your mask and hit the road

A summer vacation was filled with fun times and social distancing measures

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

Victoria police issue new fine after second visit to apartment where party host fined $2,300

Host issued $2,300 violation ticket on Friday night

More than 300 homes under evacuation alert due to wildfire in B.C.’s Slocan Valley

Alert is due to the Talbot Creek wildfire

Talks needed on decriminalizing hard drugs to address opioid crisis, Tam says

Recent data shows a major spike in the number of people dying from toxic illicit drugs due to the pandemic

VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

Police say up to 60 people attended, guests not documented for contact tracing

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

Masks will become mandatory at all Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills locations

New rule goes into effect on Saturday, Aug. 29

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Stranded teenagers rescued from Cascade Falls by Mission Search and Rescue Society

SAR called twice in three-day period about stranded kids at the falls

Most Read